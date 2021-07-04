Match Highlights: Corinthians vs. Internacional
Highlights from the match between Corinthians vs. Internacional.
Highlights from the match between Corinthians vs. Internacional.
England vs Ukraine live Euros updates and team news Czech Republic vs Denmark kick-off time and TV channel Over 270,000 fans have signed a petition calling on Uefa to replay the Euro 2020 last-16 match between France and Switzerland because "the rules (of the game) were not respected" when Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappé's decisive penalty. Mbappé's miss resulted in the world champions crashing out of the tournament in Bucharest after leading their eventual conquerors 3-1 at one
After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
England qualified for the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome and will return home to face Denmark for a shot at a first major title since the 1966 World Cup.
President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger ...
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are usually better in their approach to media than they showed this week.
Rickie Fowler is safely into this month's British Open, but he has other concerns where COVID safety precautions are concerned.
Goalkeeper David Ospina was the hero as Colombia beat Uruguay on penalties in Brasilia on Saturday to reach the Copa America semi-finals.
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar took the Tour de France lead on the first major mountain stage.
Larry Fitzgerald recognizes the 2006 Monday night loss to the Bears as a bad one, but he still laughs at Dennis Green's postgame reaction.
After months of anticipation, J.T. Tuimoloau's recruitment is now less than 24 hours away from wrapping up.
Angels fans have seen plenty of Sho-time during the first half of the season. One day after being named to the All-Star Game for the first time, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 home runs on the season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh's two-out single in the ninth inning, giving Los Angeles Angels an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. It is the third time in Ohtani's four-year career in the majors that he has homered twice and also had a stolen base.
Spinning heel-kick KO ends the night early for one fighter competing at Friday's Titan FC 70.
Three elite tennis players and now her kitbag too: Emma Raducanu has sent them all to the cleaners during her history-making first week at Wimbledon. A shortage of clean kit was the 18-year-old’s only worry last night after she qualified for the last 16 with a performance to rival some of the greatest teenage British displays in the sport. Immediately after her straight-sets triumph over world number 45 Sorana Cirstea, thoughts turned to the conservative expectations of her parents prior to the
Bucks in six.