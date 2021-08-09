Match Highlights: Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride
Highlights from the match between Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer birdied the second playoff hole to win the World Golf Championships St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, denying Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns for his first US PGA Tour title.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
The new Premier League season is almost here and it is time to launch our Power Rankings ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
This was frightening.
Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.
A look at the athletes who won gold and exceeded expectations and those who struggled to find Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart both bounced back from a torn Achilles to be the Olympics MVP.
Here is how the field finished behind Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International.
Mike Tomlin said Kevin Dotson has done nothing to earn first-team reps.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Team USA won a seventh straight gold medal in Tokyo, and has now won 55 straight games dating back to the 1992 Olympics.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Si Woo Kim had a forgettable end to his week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, making a 13 on a 155-yard hole.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.