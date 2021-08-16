Match Highlights: Bahia vs. Atlético Goianiense
Highlights from the match between Bahia vs. Atlético Goianiense
Highlights from the match between Bahia vs. Atlético Goianiense
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Here's a look at what Kevin Kisner and the rest of the players who made the cut earned at the Wyndham Championship.
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
A new era was ushered in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when AJ Allmendinger won the NASCAR Cup Series' first race on the road course.
We now know who will be leading the offense this fall
Multiple cars were damaged on Lap 78 of a scheduled 82 laps in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard when curbing came apart in Turn 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. RELATED: Race results While Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe were battling for the lead, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford — […]
Kevin Kisner takes home the top prize after outlasting five others in a six-way, two-hole playoff.
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
There's so so so much to dissect as Tottenham, Brentford, Manchester United, and Chelsea fly high while Man City, Arsenal, and Leeds lick wounds.
Who might be a part of the first five cuts for the Browns after their first preseason game?
Giorgi, who was unseeded and came in ranked 71st, used a strong service game to best the sixth-ranked and fourth-seeded Pliskova.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Indy road course Cup race results: See where your favorite driver finished Sunday afternoon at the "Racing Capital of the World."
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Quarterback-turned-tight-end Tim Tebow was back on a football field on Saturday, which also was his 34th birthday. Whether he’ll be on a football field four weeks from today remains to be seen. Tebow participated in 16 snaps at tight end against the Browns, 24 percent of the offensive reps by the Jaguars. He had no [more]
If he knew he had been penalized, Chase Briscoe said he would have backed off before knocking Denny Hamlin from the lead on the final restart at Indy.
Ryann O'Toole captured her first LPGA title on Sunday at the 228th attempt and after 11 years on tour with a three-shot victory at the Women's Scottish Open.