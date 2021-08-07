Match Highlights: Athletico Paranaense vs. São Paulo
Highlights from the match between Athletico Paranaense vs. São Paulo.
Highlights from the match between Athletico Paranaense vs. São Paulo.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
The U.S. men had come up short of winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics until delivering in the 4x400.
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.
An absence that started with an illness has become an absence for personal reasons with an unknown time that it will come to an end.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
As sportscaster Joe Buck takes over the guest-hosting reins next week, Amodio will look to move up the “Jeopardy!” leaderboard.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction: