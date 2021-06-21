Match Highlights: Athletico Paranaense vs. Atlético Goianiense
Highlights from the match between Athletico Paranaense vs. Atlético Goianiense.
Highlights from the match between Athletico Paranaense vs. Atlético Goianiense.
A fan ran onto the course at the U.S. Open and was quickly tackled, but not before a little performance.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone knew it off the bat. “Usually, a triple play sneaks up on you,” he said. New York turned its record-tying third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman from a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
The Nets were a few inches away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they enter the 2021 offseason with a few significant decisions to make.
Facing a 36-hour turnaround from eliminating Utah to opening at Phoenix, the game Clippers come up short as Devin Booker has 40-point triple-double to lift the Suns.
Alvin Toles, the father of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, prays for his son who is mentally ill.
Gary Sanchez continues to rake for the Yankees here in June, and his latest heroics helped them secure the 2-1 series (and final game) win over the Oakland Athletics this weekend.
Rahm birdies the last two holes to beat Louis Oosthuizen by one shot and become first Spaniard to win US Open Win comes two weeks after he tested positive for Covid when six shots clear the Memorial McIlroy, DeChambeau and Koepka challenge during exciting final round but fall back on the tough back nine Full leaderboard and scores from Torrey Pines
The White Sox were swept in a nightmarish weekend set with the Astros, the pitching mauled and the bats quiet against another AL contender.
Shohei Ohtani's amazing first three months of the season shows no signs of slowing down. The Japanese slugger homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Saturday night. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he would participate in next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby, has 22 homers and is tied for second-most in the majors with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. They are one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
This marked Nelly Korda's second win of the season and her fifth since turning pro in 2016.
Steph Curry and Draymond Green know who he is. He's Kevin Durant.
Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah beaned Maikel Franco after consecutive home runs, sparking the incident.
With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Booker's Suns edged George's Clippers in Game 1.
Kyle Larson picked up his third consecutive points series race victory, and fourth overall, including last week's All-Star Race in Texas.
Virginia opened its College World Series journey with an impressive win over Tennessee.
Full results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Good, bad, worse: Naoya Inoue dazzles, Jermall Charlo has power outage.
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are each tied atop the U.S. Open leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines.
The relationship between the Lions and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson continues to be strained, at best. On Friday, Johnson disclosed another reason for his hard feelings. Johnson claims that he wanted to finish his career with another team, but that the Lions wouldn’t let him leave. “We asked would they release me or [more]