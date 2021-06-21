Match Highlights: Athletico Paranaense vs. Atlético Goianiense

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani's amazing first three months of the season shows no signs of slowing down. The Japanese slugger homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Saturday night. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he would participate in next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby, has 22 homers and is tied for second-most in the majors with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. They are one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.