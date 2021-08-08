Match Highlight: Cuiabá vs. Bahia

“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
This was frightening.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
A Wisconsin family battled a big fish in the Atlantic Ocean offshore of Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Here's what they caught and released.
Olympian Kaleigh Gilchrist recovered physically from a near-fatal balcony clash. Then came the bigger battle: PTSD.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
An absence that started with an illness has become an absence for personal reasons with an unknown time that it will come to an end.
Only four seconds separated second and fourth place.
Fields said he lost "4-5 days" of memories while responding to calls from fans encouraging him to get back on his bike.
Schauffele hasn’t played great at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but he congratulated his fellow gold medal winner Nelly Korda.