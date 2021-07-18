Match Highlight: Chapecoense vs. Cuiabá
Highlights from the match between Match Highlight: Fortaleza vs. Corinthians.
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft protection lists have officially been revealed, and the new Seattle Kraken franchise is going to have plenty of good players to select.
LeBron James made an appearance during Game 5 of the NBA Finals and drew the attention of many throughout the game.
Germany walked off the field with five minutes left in the contest.
Holiday created, assisted, or scored 67 points in Game 5.
The LPGA mom squad is about to get bigger.
Donald Trump's businesses face blowback from the controversy and conflict he stirred during his term in the White House.
What will the 2021 preseason AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings.
In a fight between jiu-jitsu specialists, Marcos Breno landed one huge right hand in the first minute of the first round.
Premier League teams are fully in preseason mode as Christian Pulisic scored, Raul Jimenez returned and plenty of big teams were in action.
Wout van Aert cements status as world's best all-rounder in Paris Mark Cavendish wins green jersey after four stage wins at Tour Tadej Pogacar seals back-to-back Tour de France titles Slovenian also wins mountains and youth classifications Wout van Aert denied Mark Cavendish another piece of Tour de France history as the Belgian national champion won stage 21 on the Champs-Elysees on Paris on Sunday. Cavendish was seeking his fifth stage victory of this Tour which would have moved him clear of E
The Golden Knights do not need to expose any players to the Kraken.
Jrue Holiday broke out of a shooting slump with 27 points, then sealed the Bucks' Game 5 win with a clutch steal and alley-oop in the closing seconds.
Jordan Spieth put on a Sunday charge that gave him a chance to win the British Open. Slowed by two bogeys over the opening six holes in the final round at Royal St. George's, the three-time major champion began his rally with an eagle putt on the par-5 seventh hole and played the final holes in 6 under for a closing round of 4-under 66. “The finish yesterday was about as upset as I’ve taken a finish of a round to the house,” said Spieth, who refused to speak to the media after his third round.
Trouble seems to follow Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun on the racetrack. Mandaloun got the first Saturday when the son of Into Mischief was awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall. The Haskell win also gave Mandaloun a spot in the Breeders Cup Classic at Del Mar in California early November.
There's some real 1990s Ted DiBiase energy there.
Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano fought to a draw Saturday, denying either a historic victory that would have crowned one of them the first four belt undisputed champion in boxing's super welterweight division.
Should any of the Boston Celtics five pending free agents be brought back? If so, which ones?
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson already have had big weekends with victories in different racing series ahead of Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire.