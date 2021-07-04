Match Highlight: Chapecoense vs. Bahia
Highlights from the match between Chapecoense vs. Bahia.
Highlights from the match between Chapecoense vs. Bahia.
William Byron has not fared well on road courses this season, but he will start Sunday's Cup race at Road America from pole position.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Eating 141 hardboiled eggs in eight minutes is a weird way to earn a buck. As is eating 390 shrimp wontons in eight minutes, 165 pierogi in eight minutes, or 257 Hostess donettes in six minutes. See:...
"Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are usually better in their approach to media than they showed this week.
The Finals are here, with two franchises not traditionally on this stage.
Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.
The husband and wife team achieved couple goals with victory at the All England Club on Friday night.
Rickie Fowler is safely into this month's British Open, but he has other concerns where COVID safety precautions are concerned.
Larry Fitzgerald recognizes the 2006 Monday night loss to the Bears as a bad one, but he still laughs at Dennis Green's postgame reaction.
“Never underestimate a gymnast," the five-time Olympic medalist teased in a post about competing against her partner, Jonathan Owens.
After months of anticipation, J.T. Tuimoloau's recruitment is now less than 24 hours away from wrapping up.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not "fit the natural form of the head" and that to their "best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."Stay on
Lionel Messi scored one goal and created two others as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 in Goiania on Saturday to reach the Copa America semi-finals.
Paul Finebaum might be one of Urban Meyer's biggest critics and he believes his constant run-ins with the NFL are reasons he'll flame out.
At Jose Mourinho's new home, the Stadio Olimpico, Luke Shaw chose the perfect setting for his latest riposte to his former boss with two assists in England's 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
On Sunday, highly sought-after defensive lineman Justice Finkley announced the final three schools left in his recruitment.
The Montreal Canadiens have been making too many mistakes, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are disrupting Carey Price.