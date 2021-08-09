Match Highlight: Ceará vs. Atlético Goianiense
Highlights from the match between Ceará vs. Atlético Goianiense.
We've got our first black-stripe alert since the spring, and it's one of the young DBs, Denzel Burke.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
On Monday, the US team was upset by Canada 1-0 in a semifinals match, putting them out of contention for the Olympic gold medal, which Trump blasted.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer birdied the second playoff hole to win the World Golf Championships St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, denying Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns for his first US PGA Tour title.
Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 win Sunday. Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series. Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.
Brandon Crawford's instincts helped the Giants beat the Brewers in the series finale on Sunday.
There's no quit in the Giants as they came back to beat the Brewers again on Sunday.
Not only did the Mets fall into third place in the NL East, but Javier Baez also left Sunday's shutout loss with an injury.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
This was frightening.
A look at the athletes who won gold and exceeded expectations and those who struggled to find Olympic glory at the Tokyo Games.
Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.
Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
The new Premier League season is almost here and it is time to launch our Power Rankings ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.