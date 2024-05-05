Match held to honour father and son killed in crash

A football match was held on Sunday in memory of a young footballer and his dad who died in a crash.

Cameron Walsh, 16, and David, 40, died when their car entered a waterway near Tetney Lock, Grimsby, in January.

More than 500 people attended the game at Cleethorpes Town Football Club, with proceeds going to local good causes.

The club said the pair “meant a lot to the community”.

Both played for Cleethorpes Town, before Cameron joined Grimsby Town’s youth academy.

Some of the teenager's close friends attended the game.

One friend said: “We haven’t been hanging about together much because it’s hit hard; everyone has just closed away and gone home and not really done things as a group.

“It’s good that we’re all getting together again.”

David Patterson, from Cleethorpes Town FC, added: "It was just such a tragedy that something like that happened and we just want to celebrate the life that they had and the connection they had with Cleethorpes Town.”

Money raised from the game will be donated to the Shalom Youth Club in North East Lincolnshire. Organisers said they hoped to make it an annual fixture.

