Match of the day: Wrexham’s Hollywood stars vs Mansfield’s self-made husband-and-wife team

Carolyn and John Radford, pictured in 2018, are ready to take on Wrexham - Getty Images/James Williamson

John Radford had finally convinced his wife and Mansfield Town co-owner Carolyn – who is also his wife and the club’s chief executive officer – to head to Disneyland.

John had promised couple’s three young sons a Florida trip and after Carolyn was persuaded the couple reasoned it would be a welcome break from football. “And then we get into the theme park and I look up,” John says. “The first thing I see is a huge advertisement [for the documentary series charting the revival of Wrexham under Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney] saying ‘Welcome to Wrexham’”.

On Good Friday the Radfords and League Two leaders Mansfield Town will be heading to Wrexham for real, one of the Midlands side’s promotion rivals.

Despite the globally successful documentary, and a wage bill expected to be north of £7 million (club accounts showed a National League record £6.9 million spent on player salaries en-route to last season’s promotion into the English Football League) have slipped from pole position and are in third spot, trailing Mansfield by three points.

John, who made his millions via One Call Insurance, which he founded in 1985, suggests Mansfield’s current annual wage spend is less than half of that £7 million figure, and yet harbours no resentment.

“It’s nice to see how Wrexham has come on quite quickly since Ryan and Rob got involved,” he says. “Success in football either needs very good management or you’ve got to put quite bit of money.

“Have they got a target on their back? They came up last season, have done reasonably well and then there’s obviously the publicity – so I think the target is probably going to be there. And I think they want that target, as well. It helps them.

“They come across really well,” Carolyn adds. “Very humble, and genuine. From what I see they are genuinely good people with good hearts. It’s a bit like Mansfield – the whole town is lifted when the football club does well.”

Carolyn Radford, pictured in 2018, became English football's youngest chief executive in 2011 - John Robertson for the Telegraph

There are many parallels to draw between two clubs who dropped out of the Football League together back in 2008.

Both are embedded in the roots of close-knit, working-class, former mining communities. And both of their respective homes are dripping with history: Friday’s venue, the Stok Cae Ras, is the oldest international stadium in the world, while Mansfield’s Field Mill is the oldest football ground full stop.

Alas, when John purchased his boyhood club for just £1 back in September 2010, the stadium was not included. Much-maligned former owner Keith Haslam had purchased Field Mill controversially through his company, Stag Limited, before renting it back to the club. Gates were dwindling, there were no training facilities, and, at one point, Haslam threatened Mansfield with eviction citing unpaid rent.

“We were locked out for one game,” John explains. “It was only by the grace of God – massive snow fall – that the match was called off.”

“It was a bit contentious with the previous owner and the fans,” adds Carolyn. She is showing admirable diplomacy: Haslam was attacked in the boardroom by two Mansfield supporters following relegation. “It was a difficult situation to navigate through,” she adds.

Nigel Clough, the Mansfield Town manager, with John Radford pictured in March 2024 - Focus Images Limited/Andy Sumner

Piece-by-piece, though, the Radford’s rebuilt. “You’ve got to have building blocks to make it sustainable,” Carolyn says. At first her role was largely behind the scenes, “before I was thrown to the….”

Both she and John burst into laughter. They are a warm, devoted couple, who frequently either finish each other’s sentences or defer to the other’s wisdom. Carolyn is referencing her appointment as English football’s youngest chief executive back in 2011.

Since then, Mansfield have returned to the Football League (as Conference Champions in 2013). The ground has been re-purchased. A new training centre – the RH Academy – has been built with pitches for hire and a community function room. “It’s a massive part of things,” Carolyn explains. “The idea that people feel really involved in the football club. It’s cliché but it feels like one big family. It’s tribal almost.”

John’s eyes twinkle as he explains his joy at seeing “the people of Mansfield proud of the club again” adding: “So many people walk around town in Stags tops. You say about Wrexham’s stadium being full – it’s exactly the same at Mansfield.”

Then Carolyn quips: “Except we’ve not got the documentary,” John adds: “Can we have a Hollywood star please?”.

‘Nigel Clough’s so lovely, very measured and low key’

Perhaps Mansfield do not need those trimmings. True, on the field there has been a decade of stasis. But under Nigel Clough they were an agonising play-off final defeat to Port Vale away from League One in 2022, and now – thanks to boasting both the best scoring record in the league and its leanest defence - automatic promotion is tantalisingly close.

Throughout Clough, perhaps in a trait inherited from his late, great father Brian, has been unwavering in his belief that one should never ride too high, nor sink too low. See, for example, comments earlier in the campaign where he suggested celebrations should be reserved for the end of games, if not the end of seasons.

Easier in theory than in practice – his side have scored four or more six times, including last month’s club record equalling 9-2 victory over Harrogate. “Nigel is very good for that,” Carolyn explains. “He’s so lovely, very measured and low key. He makes sure no one gets ahead of themselves. It’s not over yet, and even when it is, I can’t imagine Nigel getting… well, he’s been around football his whole life.”

For owners, keeping emotion in check is unthinkable. “It doesn’t do much for my anxiety levels,” Carolyn admits. “But I love seeing my three boys – with the passion and energy we’ve passed onto them – enjoying the fruit of the hard work that has come before them. It makes me happy when I see them loving it.”

John argues: “I’m getting more tempered now, losing is not the end of the world” before Carolyn interjects: “It is,” adding: “both of us are the same – we’ve learned to avoid each other for 24 hours.”

“Just a little break,” John concludes. Fortunately, those domestic mini breaks have been few and far between this season, and, with a six point lead over fourth-placed MK Dons, a small handful more wins will make for a glorious season.

“It’s been the team I’ve supported all my life,” John says. “I’m so proud to be the chairman to help guide the club as it navigates the leagues. Hopefully will be our season. But we are not counting any chickens.”

