Match of the Century scorer Karl-Heinz Schnellinger dies at age 85

Germany's Karl-Heinz Schnellinger (R) steers a high cross into the Italian goal guarded by Enrico Albertosi (L), thus ensuring the 1-1 equalizer in the 90th minute of the game in the World Cup semi-final between Germany and Italy in the Aztec Stadium. UPI/dpa

Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who scored a late West Germany equalizer in the epic 1970 World Cup semi-final against Italy, has died at age 85, his family told dpa on Tuesday.

The family said that Schnellinger died in Monday night in Milan. He leaves behind his wife, three daughters and four grand children.

At the 1970 World Cup, defender Schnellinger scored for 1-1 in stoppage time in Mexico City to force extra time where Italy eventually prevailed 4-3 in what is remembered as The Match of the Century.

The goal, his only from 47 caps between 1958 and 1971, made Schnellinger a legend. He also played in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley which the Germans lost 4-2 against hosts England.

Schnellinger spent most of his career in Italy, where he went in 1963, one year after winning the German championship with Cologne.

After one season each at Mantua and Roma he spent nine years at AC Milan 1965-1974, winning a host of titles including the Serie A, European Cup, and two Cup Winners' Cups.

Known as Carlo il Biondo» (Karl the Blone) in Italy, he continued to live there after his career but told dpa on the occasion of his 85th birthday in March that "It feels like I am a foreigner in Germany, and in Italy as well. But that is OK."