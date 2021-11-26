The Match: Brooks Koepka trolls Bryson DeChambeau with his golf cart

The Guardian

Which of NFL’s first-year signal-callers have made the grade? New England’s Mac Jones and Chicago’s Justin Fields are among the leaders New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a November game. Photograph: Brynn Anderson/AP It’s that most wonderful time of the year: Where we start to get a real sense of where would-be rookie saviors are at once they’ve played some real, actual games. The five quarterbacks selected in the first round of