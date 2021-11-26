The Match: Brooks Koepka trolls Bryson DeChambeau with his golf cart
Brooks Koepka is obsessed with trolling Bryson DeChambeau.
Before the pair of U.S. Open champions put their beef on the line Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET in the fifth playing of The Match, Koepka took to Twitter to share his decked-out golf cart, plastered with his logo, Michelob Ultra’s logo and four not-so-subtle shots at his competitor.
Paying homage to himself, Koepka has four quotes referencing his past DeChambeau burns beneath his seat: 2 short of a 6 pack, Let’s go Brooksy, There’s an ant and Sorry bro. After the lengthy beef between two of the PGA Tour’s best, maybe Koepka is finally out of content.
Rolling in hot… #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/UIurxrgGQm
— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) November 26, 2021