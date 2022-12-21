Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Oregon Ducks over USC

2023 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei has committed to the Oregon Ducks. His coach from St. John Bosco, Jason Negro, announced his commitment during a signing day ceremony on Wednesday.

USC was absolutely a big-time player late in his recruitment and some sources felt up until Tuesday night that’s where he was headed. Ohio State definitely held the lead earlier, but at the end the Oregon Ducks won out.

Uiagalelei is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and the No. 17 player in the nation. He is now the second-highest-rated commit in Oregon’s class, behind only 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey. Oregon and Dan Lanning have landed multiple five-star recruits on Wednesday and have flipped multiple recruits in the past 24 hours.

The Ducks are surging on the recruiting trail, and in this particular case, it’s not as though USC didn’t have an attractive program and a solid situation. The Trojans had restored themselves under Lincoln Riley. When D.J. Uiagalelei rejected Clay Helton, USC’s overall situation was in shambles. No matter. Matayo Uiagalelei still thought going outside Southern California was the right move for him.

