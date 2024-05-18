Matavesi ineligibility overshadows Cornwall's Surrey victory

Josh Matavesi was playing Premiership rugby for Bath three years ago [Getty Images]

Cornwall will have to play this year's County Championship campaign without former Fiji back Josh Matavesi after he was ruled ineligible for the Bill Beaumont Cup.

The 33-year-old had played much of this season at hometown club Camborne before a spell at Japanese side Red Hurricanes in Osaka.

But the move abroad rendered the former Bath, Exeter, Worcester and Racing metro player ineligible, despite training with the county side.

Cornwall cruised to a 55-0 win over Surrey in their opening pool game on Saturday.

"He chose to have the opportunity to return to Japan, just for a couple of games, a short while ago and then wanted to re-register for Camborne," Cornwall chairman of selectors Kevin Thomas told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We worked fairly constantly with the RFU over a two or three-day period looking at the laws and regulations and unfortunately they're very clear that once you leave our union, you play outside of the English union, if you want to come back then you had to have come back by 1 March.

Cornwall won at Surrey to keep their hopes of a return to Twickenham on track [Bill Hooper]

"It's is a great shame because Josh is a great leader for the squad and has helped us develop and put some shape on the game, but unfortunately we have to abide by the rules."

The rules state that Matavesi cannot re-register with Camborne until 1 July, ruling him out of the entirety of the campaign.

"We would love to have Josh involved for the rest of the campaign in a leadership role, even if he is unable to play," added Thomas.

On the field Cornwall ran in eight tries with captain Ben Priddey getting a second-half hat-trick in their win over Surrey.

Fly-half Fraser Honey kicked 15 points for the Black and Gold in a victory that puts them in a strong position ahead of a trip to reigning champions Kent next week.

Kent beat Hampshire 32-30 in the pool's other game, setting up a tie that could decide who gets to Twickenham next month.

