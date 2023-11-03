Matas Buzelis: Choosing the G League over college is like a cheat code

The NBA community is marveling at Victor Wembanyama, but next year’s draft promises fresh talent too, including Matas Buzelis. Buzelis is bypassing college to play for the G League Ignite, honing his skills for the NBA jump.

The potential No. 1 draft pick sat down with HoopsHype to talk about his life as a professional basketball player, the different advice he’s gotten from NBA players past and present, the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and more.

Can you talk a bit about the process of choosing the G League Ignite over college or playing overseas?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Matas Buzelis: I picked Ignite because at the end of the day you want to be a professional basketball player – that’s everyone’s goal. So, why take a different route like college where you’re not playing NBA rules? You get to play NBA threes, shot clocks, everything. So it’s pretty much like a cheat code, I’d say.

Was there a player in the past that took this similar route that got you thinking, 'This is something I could do myself'?

MB: No, I wasn’t really paying attention to all the players. Of course, I was watching. Because, they’re part of the program. But I wouldn’t say any player brought me into Ignite, I just thought that was the best choice for me.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve encountered from high school to now playing professionally, like the day-to-day things you do as a professional?

MB: The differences I’d say from high school is that you don’t really have a routine. In high school I didn’t really have a routine, like I would just go on with my day, and whatever happens, happens. But like now, I’m on a really strict routine on what I have to do and doing the same thing every day. I’d say that’s been the biggest difference.

Has there been anything in particular where you feel that you’ve been struggling to adapt to?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

MB: At first I was struggling with the conditioning part. But as I worked harder and focused more on that, they got way easier, but I didn’t really struggle with anything.

What about distractions? Have you had any issues with that now that you’re a professional?

MB: Honestly, I’ve never had that problem. I was always a person who has stayed focused my whole life.

Who on your Ignite team has really stood out to you?

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

MB: I’d say John Jenkins. He was in the NBA before for like three NBA teams. He’s like 32 years old and still killing. Taking care of his body and everything. So I take example from him that I can play a long time.

The biggest thing that he’s taught me was the routine part of basketball. Because as I was saying at Sunrise Christian [High School], I didn’t really have a routine. So building that routine here [helped]. He also brought me into meditating, taking care of my body way more, and talking with mental strength coaches.

You talked before about how Luka Doncic, Paul George, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were some guys you really liked to watch. What sorts of moves do you take from those guys or others that you try to emulate for yourself?

MB: I wouldn’t want to be like any player. I take stuff from every basketball player. Whenever I see a good move, I steal it right away. But I wouldn’t say I want to be like those players. I want to be my own. I always steal moves. I steal moves even online, from random people.

I was watching the Suns play yesterday and KD had this one move in the post where as soon as he caught the ball, he spun off right away and shot. So I stole that. I tried to work on it today.

The league has become more of a height league where guys Victor Wembanyama are super tall guys with guard skills, sort of the new generation after Kevin Durant with that similar build. Growing up, did you notice that and think this was something you could become really good at?

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

MB: I didn’t. My coach always told me that the league is turning into 6-foot-8 guards. I never really viewed it as that. I’d say it’s a little bit of an advantage for me. But like, the height doesn’t really matter. Even if I was like 6-foot-3, I’d still be trying to be the best basketball player.

What would you say right now is your best skill on the floor?

MB: I’d say catch-and shoot, making moves off the dribble, posts, and mid-range. But also, I’ve been working on my defensive versatility. In practice, I try to work on guarding one to five. Even though maybe I’m never gonna guard the five, but I always am eager to learn new things.

I have Amir Johnson here who used to play the center and I just ask him all the time about guarding the post. Even if I’m not going to guard the post, maybe a switch happens and I’m gonna have to. So I’m always eager to learn.

You represented Lithuania and played for the World team at last year’s Nike Hoop Summit. What was your experience like there?

MB: At the Nike Hoop Summit, I’d say I had a moment of clarity where it’s like a lot of basketball players are good from around the world, so it’s not just the U.S. So I think having that experience helped me a lot, knowing that there’s players from Europe, Africa and everywhere. So it was cool to have that.

Make your case on why you are the best player in next year’s NBA draft.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

MB: I think I’m the best player in next year’s draft because whoever drafts me is gonna get a person who is always positive no matter how dark the moment is, but also I’m whatever role they want me to play. I’m going to play the best of my abilities.

Has there been any current or past NBA players who have talked and given you advice along the way?

MB: I’d say Harrison Barnes. I worked out with him in L.A. I talked to Buddy Hield, Donovan Mitchell a little bit, KD also.

KD told me to just be myself, so that kind of stuck with me. I don’t have to hide anything, I just have to be me.

What’s your experience like playing Call of Duty and how excited are you about the new release coming out next week?

callofduty.com

MB: On a scale of 1-10 excitement, I am at a 11 for sure. I started playing Call of Duty when I was probably about I’d say like seventh grade. So me and my brother used to play like on the weekends a lot when we were out of school. I remember playing with him for hours. I mean, we used to play Black Ops 2. That was my favorite one.

I play mostly on the weekends, I try to stay focused during the weekdays. I don’t really play with like a lot of friends. I just play with one friend back at home, and my teammates play on a PS5. So, I don’t really get to play with them as much.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype