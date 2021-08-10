Matandy Steel's Schuster named Hamilton small business person of the year

Aug. 10—For his leadership in growing Matandy Steel & Metal Products, and also for the respect he has from others, the company's president and CEO, Andy Schuster, has been named greater Hamilton's small business person of the year.

Under Schuster's leadership, "Matandy Steel has gone from a single-location steel service center to a three-division, three-facility, vertically integrated organization that now also produces steel studs (framing) and steel roof truss systems to customers across the Midwest, East, and Southeast," his longtime friend, Ed Larkin, wrote in his nomination form.

The company has grown 40% over the past 10 years, increasing its profitability, Larkin said. That also has increased Matandy's employees from 50 to more than 100.

Larkin is managing partner of Rose Automotive in Hamilton; Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC in Eaton; and Larkin Greenewood Ford in Connersville, Indiana. He and Schuster have been good friends since Badin High School, where they graduated in 1988.

"He's a man of intelligence, integrity," and also a hard-worker, Larkin said, adding Schuster is respected by his competitors, co-workers and customers.

Frank Pfirman founded Matandy in 1987, in his parents' bedroom, on a card table.

The family of companies now includes Matandy Steel on Central Avenue, which slits coils of steel; J.N. Linrose on East Avenue, which manufactures steel studs used to frame commercial buildings; and Lamp Metal Trusses, which makes steel roof trusses and ships them to building sites.

Matandy companies manufactured the steel frames being installed at the immense Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports complex and convention center, including the framing for the hotel and its rooms inside the former Champion Paper mill.

Schuster is active with the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, is on the board of the YMCA, and participates in many Badin functions.

Schuster will be feted Aug. 17 at a Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce luncheon, 11:45 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton.

The luncheon's keynote speaker will be Jim Goodman, founder of Municipal Brew Works. Register for the lunch using the chamber's website. The cost is $30 for chamber members and $35 for non-members.

"He does not like the spotlight, and he was not happy with me for nominating him," Larkin said. "But it's very well-deserved."