Mata and Goosen pick of the bunch for Edinburgh - Barclay & Paterson

Two of Edinburgh's international imports will be key to them for the remainder of the run in, according to former Scotland stars John Barclay and Chris Paterson.

Speaking on Premier Sports, the pair highlighted Fijian star Bill Mata and South African flyer Wes Goosen, who were both instrumental in Edinburgh's demolition of Scarlets.

"There were some big physical moments in that game and Bill's a big part of that," Barclay said of the Bristol-bound number eight.

"He's at his best when Edinburgh going forward. For too much this season, Edinburgh just lacked a bit of continuity, lacked quick ball. You want players like him running onto the ball in space, offloading.

"He's a huge man, he's been a huge player for Edinburgh and he will continue to be for the next three, four, however many more games he gets at this club.

Paterson heaped praise on fellow winger and player of the match Goosen, who scored Edinburgh's first try.

"He hits the ball hard, he's got a brilliant fend. He really stood up in that first half when Edinburgh needed him to score the first try. Excellent in the air, he was faultless there.

"He played most of his rugby on the wing but he's good under the high ball. I thought he was outstanding, it was a really nice interview after the game where he spoke about self-talk in the last two or three months about backing himself and going after it and just having a real attacking mentality. I thought he was brilliant.

The confidence that he'll get from that, and from how he's played recently, and then looking ahead the next three or four games will be really important."