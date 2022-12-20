Mat Ishbia Phoenix Suns owner reaction: Magic Johnson tells NBA to 'watch out'

Much of the NBA community is stoked about Mat Ishbia becoming the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns.

Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale.

Including Magic Johnson.

The NBA legend took to Twitter Tuesday to write a glowing post about Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender, telling other NBA teams to "watch out" for the Suns under his ownership.

"I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns," Johnson tweeted. "He’s going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat’s a winner!"

I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns. He’s going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat’s a winner! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 20, 2022

Former Suns player Jason Richardson was also excited about the news.

Richardson, who was a teammate of Ishbia's at Michigan State, tweeted that it was "time to bring a (champion)ship to The Valley!"

Congrats to my guy and college teammate Ish! Time to bring a ship to The Valley! https://t.co/BCtvK92sVl — Jason Richardson (@jrich23) December 20, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to the Mat Ishbia Phoenix Suns news:

Mat Ishbia he seems like a true family man. He's 42, runs one of the largest mortgage company in US, three kids and is home every night by 6:45 PM to be with the kids.



Sounds like a genuine guy who knows basketball as a member of the 2000 Michigan State championship. — Espo (@Espo) December 20, 2022

Mat Ishbia embodies everything great about being a Spartan. His journey began as the last guy on the basketball roster as a walk on, where he learned the value of earning your keep. His purchase of the Phoenix Suns is the result of decades of hard work and commitment #SD4L — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) December 20, 2022

People always talk about Jordan being cut from his high school team.



Ishbia was a walk-on at MSU, and now he's buying the Phoenix Suns.



That's something. https://t.co/RCx5SCRG6j — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) December 20, 2022

Billionaires are billionaires, but Mat Ishbia is only 42 years old and is a former college basketball player himself. I think this is one of the better outcomes we could’ve gotten here.



The hope is, Ishbia has a love for the game like the rest of us. — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) December 20, 2022

I looked up “Mat Ishbia scandal” and nothing came up so that’s a W😂 he was a college hooper, this could be best case scenario for us🙏🏼 — Jacob Hernanskey (@SunsGoat) December 20, 2022

Ishbia worth over $5B, compared to Sarver’s $800M. Already a good step. Not to mention Ishbia played for the Michigan team that won a chip in 2000. Sounds like a real sports guy with money. Only positives so far 👀 https://t.co/AyIWcL1wDd — Playoff SunsCentral (@CentralSuns) December 20, 2022

Mat Ishbia is about to be the Phoenix Suns’ new owner. Seems like an ideal NBA owner, given his financial resources and love of and connections to the game. https://t.co/DsaHqg5xte — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) December 20, 2022

If Matt Ishbia manages the Phoenix Suns the way he does United Wholesale Mortgage we’re going next tier everything. He’s revolutionized the mortgage broker channel & invested so much into our industry I can’t imagine what he’s going to do here in Phoenix. #PhoenixSuns — Sherm91 (@Sherm914) December 20, 2022

As a pretty huge MSU fan and die hard Suns fan, Matt Ishbia will be a great owner! He almost single handily fronted the money to sign Mel Tucker for their football program. The guy is a basketball enthusiast and lover of the game! #Suns #NBA #MSU — Connor (@CDW530) December 20, 2022

Thoughts on Mat Ishbia:



He’s a basketball guy, a people person — big on taking care of those that mean something to him. He has hired several of his former teammates. A true leader in business, that uses lessons from basketball/sports to get the best out of others. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) December 20, 2022

Mat Ishbia continues to be a fantastic example for MSU and the university overall. Self made billionaire/philanthropist. Slam dunk decision for Phoenix to move forward with his ownership. Looking forward to him ushering in a “new” era of NBA owners. — 🍑 at the Breslin (@PeachJames_) December 20, 2022

I'm excited that Matt Ishbia is purchasing the Phoenix Suns! I remembered when he played NCAA Basketball at Michigan State University. I love both the Spartans and Wolverines, so excited that someone from my native state is taking over my beloved Suns! — Louis Schanz (@KingLouieLouie) December 20, 2022

Mat Ishbia has purchased the Phoenix Suns, I like it since he’s a former college basketball player, he’ll actually care about making the team better — TRL (@theaztrl) December 20, 2022

Mat Ishbia buying the Suns is perfect. Much needed change for an organization that has long deserved it



Plus, his MI connection with Book is chef’s kiss 🤌 — Blake (@blakesilverman) December 20, 2022

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mat Ishbia Phoenix Suns owner reaction: Magic Johnson praises move