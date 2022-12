PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 26: Fans arrive to Footprint Center before Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans on April 26, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mat Ishbia, the former Michigan State University guard turned billionaire executive, is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns from embattled owner Robert Sarver, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is reportedly valued "is in the neighborhood of $4 billion."

