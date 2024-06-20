Masyn Winn eager to represent Black baseball community in tribute to Negro Leagues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The St. Louis Cardinals game Thursday evening at the historic Rickwood Field will carry extra significance for their rookie shortstop.

Masyn Winn is the only Black baseball player in the Cardinals’ starting lineup as they host the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field, a matchup that will honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues and the late Willie Mays.

Winn looks forward to embracing the opportunity on a national stage.

“It means the world to me and to my stepdad, who came into my life early on and taught me about the history of Black baseball players and their significance in our community,” Winn told MLB.com’s John Denton. “He told me about what it means to represent the African-American community. So playing in this game, it’s going to be amazing.”

During the game, the Cardinals and Giants will wear the uniforms of two former Negro League Baseball teams with hometown ties: The St. Louis Stars and the San Francisco Sea Lions.

Who were the St. Louis Stars? Remembering STL’s Negro League baseball team

The Negro Leagues consisted of the Stars, Sea Lions, and many other teams across seven baseball leagues from the 1920s to the 1950s, in an era when racial segregation prevented African-American athletes from playing in Major League Baseball.

Several decades later, just last month, Major League Baseball recently recognized the Negro Leagues as its own “Major League” and incorporated Negro Leagues statistics into MLB’s all-time records.

Winn is eager to keep learning about Black representation in baseball. Working closely with Cardinals legends Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee in spring training has helped him build more confidence and a stronger appreciation of how the game has evolved.

“Growing up, looking up to players like Ozzie Smith, Willie McGee and Willie Mays, it’s going to be a true honor to be there,” said Winn via a Cardinals social media post. “The guys that have paved the way before us have made it easier for us. We’re so thankful. It’s truly a blessing to have Black players to look up to, and we want to follow their footsteps.”

Several tributes are planned for baseball legend Willie Mays on Thursday. A longtime Giants outfielder and MLB Hall-of-Famer, Mays earned his first professional baseball opportunities at Rickwood Field with the Negro Leagues’ Birmingham Barons.

Winn shared the Cardinals’ Instagram story on Thursday that showed him smiling next to Willie Mays’ Hall of Fame plaque.

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals takes a photo with the Willie Mays Hall of Fame plaque prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals takes batting practice prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals takes batting practice prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – JUNE 20: Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals warms up prior to the 2024 Rickwood game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field on Thursday, June 20, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Winn will have the opportunity to share the special occasion with one other Black Cardinals player. St. Louis recalled Victor Scott ahead of the game to serve as an extra 27th man allowed for the matchup.

Winn also shares a close bond with Jordan Walker, a Black outfielder currently in the Cardinals’ minor league system.

“Jordan and I have talked about that a lot,” said Winn via Denton’s MLB.com report. “Especially in the St. Louis community, where there’s such a big Black population, we feel we can have a big impact. In the Black community, usually it’s more about basketball and football, but we’ve got to get more African-American kids playing baseball. It would be super cool to be an inspiration to others.”

“Being able to look up to so many people while I was growing up, I want to show these other Black kids that it’s fun playing baseball.”

First pitch for the Rickwood Field Game is set for 6:15 p.m. FOX 2 will carry the game broadcast.

