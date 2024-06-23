Masyiah Brawner was offered last week by Rutger track and field

Recruiting is in full effect for Rutgers track and field, with a recent going out to one of the top athletes in New Jersey.

On June 20, the Scarlet Knights sent a scholarship off to Winslow High School star Masyiah Brawner. She is a special and unique talent.

During her high school career, Brawner has been a swiss army knife. She has participated in the 4×100 relay, 4×200 relay, long jump, high jump, and triple jump. Regardless of the event, she has been a very useful piece for the Eagles.

If Brawner were to pick Rutgers, she would be joining a program that’s certainly on the up.

Earlier this month, Chloe Timberg became the first athlete in Rutgers women’s track and field history to win an NCAA Championship. Many in Piscataway, including Head Cross Country Coach/Associate Head Coach Track and Field Matthew Jelley, hope she is the first of many.

After 5 hours of competition, Masyiah Brawner placed 8th in the country in Triple Jump with a PR of 40’6.25 ft at 2024 New Balance Outdoor Nationals. @njmilesplit @SJTrack @HSSportsNJ pic.twitter.com/jxiK29KPDI

— Tauhidah Thompson (@TauhidahThomps1) June 16, 2024

While Brawner is not expected to make a decision anytime soon, she took to social media to thank Rutgers for the interest and acknowledge that she had received an offer.

On her personal X account, Brawner said she was ” blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University.” As Rutgers continues to add to its 2026 class, Brawner will be an athlete to watch.

