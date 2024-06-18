Mastin hitting the ground running at Decatur

Jun. 18—It's been a little over a month since Ben Mastin was hired as the head basketball coach at Decatur High School, and he's loving every minute of it.

"Everyday when I walk here, I just think that I can't believe I'm the basketball coach here," Mastin said.

Mastin came from Danville, where he spent the last two seasons. He was named The Daily's Class 1A-4A Coach of the Year this past season for leading the Hawks to a 22-10 record and an Elite Eight appearance.

Now he takes over a Class 6A Decatur program that is coming off its first winning season in 12 years and returns the bulk of last year's team.

"We've only had about three weeks of on-the-court time together. but a lot of these guys have been playing varsity for three years, so that always helps," Mastin said, "especially when you're on the 6A level and you know the physicality of the game and how teams we're going to face play — they prepare them in their training."

Decatur was in action Monday hosting a summer tournament in which they faced off in games against Hamilton and Chelsea. It wasn't the first time Mastin had gotten a look at his team in game action this summer, and he continues to like what he sees.

"Since day one they've played hard and done everything we've asked, and you really can't ask for much more at this point," Mastin said. "The biggest thing for us right now is just making sure we're playing the right way. We're not trying to be perfect because it's hard to be perfect in one month, but as long as they're believing in what we're doing, I'd call that a successful summer."

In a game with Hamilton Monday, Decatur showed plenty of full-court-press defense. In what will likely be a preview of how the team will play, the Red Raiders looked solid applying pressure and forcing turnovers while setting the pace of the game.

"That style of play is something I think will be advantageous for us," Mastin said. "It's not necessarily to create turnovers, but it allows us to play at the pace we want to, especially with the shot clock coming. We're going to get up and down the floor."

"It helps development as well," Mastin said. "Kids learn the game quicker when it's played at a faster pace and it's fun for them."

Tre Kirk, one of Decatur's returning starters, agreed with his coach's assessment.

"It's an exciting style of play," Kirk said. "It makes the game faster, which I think is better for us, and Coach Mastin lets us go and play our game."

There's still five months to go before the season starts, but the Red Raiders are anxious for it to get here.

"We have kids that are eager and hungry to win," Mastin said. "It's been really competitive in practice, and overall I think everyone just hit a reset button to open this new era. Everyone is just having fun."

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2