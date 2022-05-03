How Masters winner Scottie Scheffler proved Brandt Snedeker's point about Korn Ferry Tour

PGA Tour veteran Brandt Snedeker has often said tomorrow's PGA stars are on today's Korn Ferry Tour.

Scottie Scheffler helped prove Snedeker's point. Scheffler finished runner-up in the Simmons Bank Open (then the Nashville Golf Open) on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and won the 2022 Masters last month.

The 2022 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, swings into action Thursday at The Grove Golf Course in College Grove. The final round is Sunday.

Scheffler isn't the only Simmons Bank Open participant who has had success on the PGA Tour. Abraham Ancer, who finished runner-up in the Simmons Bank Open, went on to win a PGA Tour event along with Lanto Griffin, who won the tournament in 2017, and Cameron Davis, who won it in 2018.

"You can see the Korn Ferry Tour is producing some series talent," said Snedeker, who served as host for his annual pro-am tournament Monday at the Simmons Bank Open. "When you run a first-class event you have the best and brightest keep coming through and playing great."

The tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020 so the first year it was played at The Grove was in 2021.

Austin Smotherman held off Paul Haley II and Carl Yuan to win last year's tournament and like so many others Smotherman has moved on to the PGA Tour where he has won $374,269 in 14 events this year.

Haley and Yuan are back in the Simmons Bank Open and along with the rest of the field may find the course more challenging this year. That's by design Snedeker said.

"We had a great first year last year but I'm excited to see how the guys do this year," Snedeker said. "I think we made the course a little bit better this year. We'll see how well they play it."

Golfers cut their teeth and pay their dues, Snedeker said, on the Korn Ferry Tour.

"It's tough; you find out how much you love the game," said Snedeker, who played at Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt and has won $41 million since joining the PGA Tour in 2004.

"It's not as glamorous as people make it out to be playing professional golf. They've done a great job to elevate the Korn Ferry Tour since I played on it. But you're still traveling every week, you're putting two or three guys in a hotel room to try and save money. These guys are not going to be millionaires playing out here. Some of these guys make just enough to scrape by."

The purse for this year's tournament is $750,000.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Scottie Scheffler Masters win said about Korn Ferry Tour