The Masters: Why do caddies wear white jumpsuits?

(NEXSTAR) — From the iconic concessions at Augusta National to the unforgettable moments, the Masters is undoubtedly unlike any other major sporting event. Perhaps its most intriguing difference, however, is its strict adherence to the rules.

Remember two years ago, when then-rookie Talor Gooch was brought pants to put on over his shorts — a no-no during the Masters. Attire, even if you’re a golfer getting in a few practice putts, is a strongly enforced rule at Augusta.

That extends to the caddies.

If you’ve golfed with a caddie before, or even been one yourself, there’s a pretty good chance there was no white boiler suit involved (unless, of course, you were at Augusta).

But, as with most traditions at Augusta and the Masters, the origin of the white suits is rooted in tradition. They weren’t there when the tournament began in 1934, though. Through the 1930s, caddies would be seen wearing fashion similar to those in the gallery, an article from the Masters explains.

Then, in 1940, tournament co-founder Cliff Roberts penned a letter that is attributed as the first suggestion of uniformed caddies. Later that decade, caddies at Augusta National began wearing not white but bluish denim uniforms with a green hat and yellow button.

It wasn’t until the early 1950s that caddies put on the white jumpsuits that have since become as synonymous with the Masters as the rye green jackets.

“The jumpsuits were traditionally worn by painters or for jobs in clean environments, but the pristine white jumpsuits cut a stark figure on the golf course,” the tournament explains. “The look of the white jumpsuit with a green hat projected a subtle yet professional contrast to the typical garb of caddies of the past.”

Those jumpsuits are now made of a “lightweight polyester and cotton brand,” yet those who have worn them say they can be uncomfortable on the muggy days that often plague Augusta.

“It’s the only outfit that you will complain about and still want to wear more than anything else in the entire world,” said Michael Collins, a former professional caddie turned ESPN golf analyst previously told The Los Angeles Times. “You might complain about putting it on, but you really complain the year you don’t get to put it on.”

You’ll also notice a name and number attached to each jumpsuit — those, as you may have guessed, are the name and number of the golfer the caddie has been paired with.

One pair may stick out: the defending champion, Jon Rahm, and his caddie, as they receive No. 1.

The uniforms aren’t limited to the official caddies, either. During the traditional par 3 contest, Masters players are allowed to get the white jumpsuits for the friends or family members who serve as their caddies. Some of those iconic guest caddies include Tiger Woods’ children, Sam and Charlie, in 2015, and then-San Antonio Spurs star David Robinson, who caddied for Cory Pavin in 1997.

While it may not be as esteemed as the green Masters jacket, the winning caddie can request their uniform be sent their way after the tournament.

