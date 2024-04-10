Masters Wednesday: Par 3 Contest set for today

Apr. 10—PAR 3 CONTEST

The annual Par 3 Contest is set for today, so cue up the cute kids as players blow off some steam before the Masters Tournament begins.

First played in 1960, the Par 3 Contest has evolved into a kid-friendly event. Many of the players have their wives or girlfriends caddie for them, complete with the traditional caddie attire. Many children are also dressed in white jumpsuits and green caps.

For 2023, the Par 3 Course had a makeover as first five holes were rerouted and two new cabins, along with some other structures, were added.

One thing has held true about the Par 3 Contest since its inception: no player has won the Par 3 and the tournament proper in the same year.

AMATEURS HONORED

No place celebrates amateur golfers like the Masters, and there's a reason for that. Club and tournament co-founder Bobby Jones is considered the greatest amateur of all time.

No amateur has won the Masters, but a handful have come close.

On Monday nights of Masters Week, a special dinner is held for the amateurs in the field. They were joined by Augusta National and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley along with other dignitaries.

The five amateurs in this week's field are Santiago de la Fuente, Stewart Hagestad, Christo Lamprecht, Neal Shipley and Jasper Stubbs.

BOOK REVIEW

Drive: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods

Authors: Bob Harig

Pages: 336

Price: $30

Synopsis: Harig, now a writer for Sports Illustrated, has covered Woods since the inception of his career. His latest book covers the "grit and perseverance of Tiger Woods in the final years of his career." It recounts his rise to superstardom and fall from grace, but focuses on the last few years as Woods has dealt with numerous injuries, finally culminating in his fifth career Masters victory in 2019. It also explores Woods' horrific car crash in 2021 and examines his legacy in the game.

— John Boyette, executive editor