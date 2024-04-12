The Masters weather forecast ahead of round two

Tiger Woods will resume his opening round on Friday after bad light forced a suspension in play (AP)

Storms, wind and heavy rain caused a delay to the start of The Masters on Thursday with play being pushed back by two and a half hours.

Conditions on day one were windy and testing, punishing players who strayed off line and rewarding those, like Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, who used the strong winds to their advantage.

Friday’s weather forecast is a complete turnaround with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for players and patrons. There is a predicted high of 23 degrees this afternoon though on the whole it is slightly cooler with less humid conditions. It will continue to be windy out of the west at 15-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph throughout the day.

After a cool start on Saturday morning, temperatures will rebound nicely this weekend with highs close to 21 degrees for Saturday and touching 27 degrees on Sunday with plentiful sunshine.

Play at Augusta was suspended on Thursday evening as the delayed start forced the latter groups to contest their rounds later into the day with visibility on the decline.

The tournament organisers released this statement: “Play was suspended at 7:51pm ET due to darkness. The first round will resume on Friday at 7:50am ET. The second round will begin at 8:00am ET.”

Tiger Woods was among the 27 players who were unable to finish their first rounds on Thursday and will have to complete 23 holes in one day as he looks to keep his hopes of a record-equalling sixth Masters title alive.

Masters round two tee times

(All times BST)

*Those who need to finish their first rounds will resume at 12.50pm BST

1300: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

1312: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

1324: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)

1336: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

1348: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)

1400: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

1412: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry

1424: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

1436: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1448: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1506: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1518: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1530: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1542: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

1554: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

1606: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

1618: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)

1630: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

1642: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)

1654: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen, Bryson DeChambeau

1712: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)

1724: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

1736: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

1748: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1800: Nick Taylor Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

1812: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

1824: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1836: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1848: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1900: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith