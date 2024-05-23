Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament returns to Callaway Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — Many have their own Memorial Day weekend traditions. At Callaway Resort and Gardens, it’s hosting the Annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament.

On Friday, May 24, top athletes from all over the world will come to Callaway’s Robin Lake Beach to compete in an event which will end Sunday, May 26.

“The history of the Masters began right here at Callaway Gardens 64 years ago,” said Callaway Gardens Marketing Manger Rachael McConnell. She explained Robin Lake Beach was built specifically for the competition.

Competitors in the annual tournament come from all over the world to compete. Some of them have trained for years to reach this level.

McConnell said, “You see people who have been training for this competition from Spain, Italy, Australia since they were four and five years old and I think it’s such a unique experience for guests to come out here and kick off the summer season in style.”

In addition to being able to watch the international competition, guests will also be able to enjoy live music, fireworks and recreation activities at Callaway across Memorial Day weekend. Friday marks the local attraction’s official opening for summer.

Ticket prices to attend the Memorial Day weekend celebration at Callaway Gardens varies by day, age, membership and package.

Friday general admission tickets are $29.99 for adults and $24.99 for children aged 3 to 11. Saturday and Sunday general admission tickets $35.99 for adults and $26.99 for children. Two-day or three-day passes for the weekend also come at discounted rates.

Current Callaway members may access the event at a fixed rate of $26.95 for adults and $19.95 for children Friday through Saturday. Active and retired military personnel, as well as their dependents, can also get discounted tickets with the presentation of a valid military ID at the gate.

General admission tickets include access to Callaway’s discovery center, butterfly center, Robin Lake Beach, Aqua Island and more.

For more information about Memorial Day weekend at Callaway Gardens, visit the Callaway website.

