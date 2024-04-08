Masters visitors remark on Augusta’s cleanup efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Setting foot on the Augusta National Golf Club, it’s an eye-opening experience.

“Very beautiful. Not a blade of grass is out of place. You know when you come here, you’re entering a different world. That’s what you appreciate,” said Colin Rodnick, from Glen Elynn, Illinois.

But before these visitors get on the grounds of Augusta National, they have to go through the streets of Augusta, the so called Garden City.

It’s been a bigger priority for Augusta to get the city cleaned up, and not just at tournament time.

So, with all the visitors, are the efforts paying off?

“Outside appearance… yeah, everything we’ve seen so far been great,” said Beth Hagelston, from Newnan, Georgia.

“And your impression of Augusta how did it look?”

“Fantastic,” said Donn Schubert from Buffalo New York.

“It was neat and clean?”

ALSO ON WJBF: Patrons experience once-in-a-lifetime Masters eclipse

“Neat and clean,” he answered.

“I didn’t see anything. The traffic was a whole different story. Everybody is trying to get to the National,” said Vernon Dunbar, from New Ellenton.

“Even in a traffic jam, you didn’t see litter or overgrown grass?”

“No. None,” he said.

“If there was overgrown grass or if there was litter, would you notice?”

“I would notice. I would, and I didn’t notice any,” said Tracie Hardage from Claremore Oklahoma.

The city’s appearance is making a good impression on out-of-town visitors, but an Augusta resident believes the cleanup effort is not across the board.

“I think it’s the face of west Augusta,” said Shelita Johnson.

“More focus on west Augusta than the rest of the city?”

“Yes, especially during Masters weekend and heading towards Masters,” said Johnson.

Litter will never go away, but for some out-of-town visitors, it has been eclipsed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.