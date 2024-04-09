Masters Tuesday: Champions Dinner set for tonight

Apr. 9—WHAT'S NEW

The Masters Tournament is always making improvements, and not just on the course.

This year they unveiled a brand new patron hub between the eighth and 18th holes.

Stand 8, as it's called, features a concession area with multiple lanes; restrooms that are labeled for ladies and gentlemen; and a golf shop that sells a limited inventory of merchandise.

In typical Masters fashion, the changes included some new plantings. An information board that shows tee times also was added, as well as a green box with pairings sheets.

Stand 8 isn't the only change.

The record fountain, dedicated in 1959 as a multiple unit drinking fountain, has been relocated to the Tournament Practice Area. The hexagonal fountain displays the progression of course scoring records, and includes the names and scores of each Masters winner.

It is now located at the end of the practice range, and many patrons stopped to check it out Saturday as they entered or exited the course.

CHAMPIONS DINNER

Tonight is the most exclusive dinner in golf, and defending Masters champion Jon Rahm has a special menu planned.

Rahm will serve a menu that reflects his Spanish heritage. Appetizers include lentil stew, from his grandmother's recipe, and a spicy chorizo as well as a Spanish omelet with potatoes. The main course options are a Basque ribeye and a white fish with asparagus.

"I wanted to put a little bit of my heritage and my family into this dinner, which is going to make it even more special," Rahm said during a call with media last month. "It should be quite special. And they're going to try a few things that they maybe haven't seen before that are really quite tasty."

Formally known as the Masters Club, the tradition started in 1952 when defending champion Ben Hogan suggested a dinner for those who had won the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. The Masters Club was formed and opened to all subsequent winners.

Honorary memberships were extended to tournament co-founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts. Chairmen Bill Lane, Hord Hardin, Jack Stephens, Hootie Johnson, Billy Payne and Fred Ridley also became honorary members when they started their tenure.

BOOK REVIEW

The Legendary Caddies of Augusta National: Inside stories from golf's greatest stage

Authors: Ward Clayton

Pages: 250

Price: $19.95

Synopsis: Clayton, former sports editor of The Augusta Chronicle and producer of the documentary "The Caddie's Long Walk," has updated his first take on this book that was originally titled Men on the Bag: The Caddies of Augusta. He chronicles the story of the caddies with nicknames such as Cemetery, Iron Man, Pappy and Stovepipe when the Masters mandated that players use club caddies. It includes extensive updates on all of the legendary caddies, adds chapters on the Sand Hills neighborhood and the modern caddie corps, and includes black-and-white historical and contemporary photographs.

— John Boyette, executive editor