Masters Tournament: History of the green jacket

Of all the Masters Tournament traditions — and there are many — nothing may be more identifiable with the public than the green jacket.

Each Masters winner is presented with the iconic sport coat. The honor, itself, dates back to 1949. But it was in 1937 that Augusta National Golf Club members first adorned green jackets. Made by Brooks Uniform Company in New York City, the jackets allowed members to stand out, so patrons would know whom to approach for assistance.

In '49, Masters winner Sam Snead was awarded the jacket and it's been presented to every champion, ever since.

Like many things with the Masters and ANGC, the jacket has evolved over the years. Per the Masters website:

Early versions of the Green Jacket featured wide lapels and patch pockets. The cloth was heavier and the shoulder less structured. The patch design was different from today's with “ANGC” displayed above the Augusta National logo.

The current version features three buttons — gold, embossed with the ANGC logo — and a notch lapel with a single vent. The cloth, a tropical wool, is lighter and the breast pocket features an embroidered patch logo.

The color: Pantone 342 — Masters green.

While the jacket is officially the winner's forever, he can only take it off property during the year in which he reigns. Once he returns to defend his title, the jacket comes back as well and remains in the player's Champions Locker (though, you will see champs wearing them while at ANGC for events like Drive, Chip and Putt, the Sunday before Masters week officially begins).