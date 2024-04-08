Masters Tournament 2024 anniversary capsules: From 5 to 75 years ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A capsule look at some of the anniversaries this year at the Masters:

5 years ago (2019)

Tiger Woods delivered one of the most remarkable comebacks, not on the course but in life. Two years earlier, he had a fourth back surgery to fuse his lower spine. He won his fifth green jacket and his 15th major, his first in 11 years. This was the hardest. Six players had a share of the lead at some point on the back nine, and there was a five-way tie at the top when the final group was still in the 15th fairway. The final round started early in threesomes because of a forecast for storms. Woods seized control when Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau all hit into Rae’s Creek on No. 12. Woods made bogey on the final hole for a 70 to win by one over Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

2014 Masters Tournament - Final Round

10 years ago (2014)

Bubba Watson won his first Masters with a wild shot out of the trees in a playoff. This one was lacking the drama. He was paired in the final round with 20-year-old Jordan Spieth, bidding to become the youngest Masters champion. Spieth was two shots ahead until Watson birdied the eighth and nine holes, and Spieth made bogey on both. That turned a two-shot deficit into a two-shot lead. Watson made birdie on the 10th and was on his way. Watson closed with a 69 and won by three over Spieth and Jonas Blixt.

Thumbnail

20 years ago (2004)

Phil Mickelson was 0 for 42 in the majors as a professional when he finally broke through with one of the great closing stretches in the Masters. He was locked in a battle with Ernie Els when Mickelson made five birdies over the final seven holes. Els had already finished and was tied with Mickelson when Lefty holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Els, who shot 67.

GLF-MASTERS-OLAZABAL-GARCIA

25 years ago (1999)

Jose Maria Olazabal captured his second green jacket and added to Greg Norman’s heartache at Augusta National. Olazabal overcame injuries that left him unable to walk three years earlier. His duel looked like it would go to the end when Norman made a 30-foot eagle putt for the par-5 13th and Olazabal had to make birdie to tie. But then Norman dropped shots on the 14th and 15th. Olazabal closed with a 71 for a two-shot victory over Davis Love III.

Augusta National Archive

50 years ago (1974)

One year after he had to miss the Masters with leg and stomach surgery, Gary Player won the second of his three Masters. It was his seventh major, sealed with a 9-iron he hit to tap-in range for birdie on the 17th hole. He closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Dave Stockton and Tom Weiskopf. Jack Nicklaus finished another stroke back. Weiskopf was tied for the lead until a bogey on the par-3 16th. It was the third of his record four runner-up finishes.

Augusta National Archive

75 years ago (1949)

Sam Snead not only won the first of his three Masters, he won the first green jacket ever presented to a Masters champion. The previous champions were then awarded green jackets retroactively. Getting that jacket was no small feat. Snead went into the final round trailing Johnny Palmer by one shot, and he quickly seized control with three birdies on the opening four holes. Palmer took double bogey on the 12th hole, where Snead made birdie. And then the challenge came from Lloyd Mangrum. Snead regained the lead with birdies on the par 5s, Nos. 13 and 15, closed with a 5-under 67 and wound up winning by three.