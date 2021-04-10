The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for the third round of the PGA Tour's first major of 2021

England's Justin Rose remains on top entering Saturday's third round of the Masters, but he's being pursued much more closely than he was after his opening-round 65.

After shooting an even-par 72, Rose is seven-under for the tournament and has a one-shot lead over Americans Brian Harman (69 on Friday) and Will Zalatoris (68) after 36 holes. Jordan Spieth and Australian Marc Leishman are tied for fourth another stroke back. Tony Finau and Bernd Weisenberger vaulted into contention Friday with matching rounds of six-under 66 to join a group of six golfers three strokes behind Rose.

A total of 54 golfers made the cut at three-over-par 147. Here's everything you need to know for Day 3 at Augusta National:

Justin Rose putts on the 17th green during Friday's second round of The Masters. He holds a one-stroke lead after 36 holes.

How to watch on TV

CBS will broadcast live coverage of the third round from 3-7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

How to stream

Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app will provide various streaming options beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.

How's the weather?

The expected forecast calls for sunny skies during the morning and early afternoon with a slight breeze and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Later in the day, there's a 50% chance of thunderstorms with winds gusting 15 to 20 mph.

Masters reading list

CAMERON CHAMP: PGA Tour golfer keeps pushing on Georgia voter law, big issues

PUTTING WITH A 3-WOOD? Si Woo Kim's unusual finish to his second round

WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits his dad on the fly with errant shot at the Masters

LEE ELDER: Groundbreaking honorary starter gets his day at Augusta

1981 MASTERS: 40 years ago at Augusta National

TOM WATSON: 40 years after Masters win: What he proved to himself

ACES: All the holes-in-one at the Masters

GOLFWEEK: Complete coverage of the Masters

Third round tee times

(All times Eastern)

9:40 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Paul Casey

9:50 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sebastian Munoz

Story continues

10:00 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Phil Mickelson

10:10 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari

10:20 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m.: Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann

10:40 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Louis Oosthuizen

10:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Jose Maria Olazabal

11:00 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Harris English

11:20 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

11:30 a.m.: Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

11:40 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Martin Laird

11:50 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Bubba Watson

12:00 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Brendon Todd

12:10 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Michael Thompson

12:20 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

12:30 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Robert MacIntyre

12:40 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland

1:00 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones

1:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners

1:20 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith

1:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1:40 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Cha.m.:p

1:50 p.m.: Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger

2:10 p.m.: Brian Harman, Marc Leishman

2:20 p.m.: Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Masters 2021: TV, streaming, Round 3 tee times at Augusta National