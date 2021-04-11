The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for final round of the first PGA Tour major of 2021
After battling Mother Nature on Moving Day, the race for this year's green jacket sees the field chasing Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese golfer to lead after any round of the Masters.
The Day 3 pairing of Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele soared up the leaderboard Saturday with rounds of 7-under and 4-under, respectively. Matsuyama surpassed 36-hole leader Justin Rose to end the day four strokes ahead of the field.
Rose's lead has been washed away, but he remains within striking distance, tied with Schauffele, Will Zalatoris and Marc Leishman at 7-under for the tournament, four strokes behind Matsuyama.
Here's everything you need to know for Day 4 at Augusta National:
How to watch on TV
CBS will broadcast live coverage of the final round from 2-7 p.m. ET on Sunday.
How to stream
Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app will provide various streaming options beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.
How's the weather?
The expected forecast calls for partially sunny skies during the morning and early afternoon with humidity around 70% and temperatures in the mid-70s. Later in the day, there's a 40% chance of thunderstorms with winds gusting 10 to 15 mph.
Masters reading list
Final round tee times
(All times Eastern)
10 a.m. Jim Herman, Adam Scott
10:10 a.m. Brendon Todd, Jose Maria Olazabal
10:20 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland
10:30 a.m. Paul Casey, Billy Horschel
10:40 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Michael Thompson
10:50 a.m. Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton
11 a.m. Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
11:10 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Louis Oosthuizen
11:20 a.m. Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz
11:40 a.m. Matt Jones, Collin Morikawa
11:50 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
noon Martin Laird, Bubba Watson
12:10 p.m. Matt Wallace, Charl Schwartzel
12:20 p.m. Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes
12:30 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm
12:40 p.m. Webb Simpson, Joaquin Niemann
12:50 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari
1 p.m. Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas
1:20 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer
1:30 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Stewart Cink
1:40 p.m. Patrick Reed, Kevin Na
1:50 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Bernd Wiesberger
2 p.m. Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre
2:10 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman
2:20 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners
2:30 p.m. Marc Leishman, Justin Rose
2:40 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Masters 2021: TV, streaming, Round 4 tee times at Augusta National