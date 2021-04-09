  • Oops!
The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming for the second round of the first PGA Tour major of 2021

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read
The first round of the Masters is in the books and Justin Rose had himself an incredible end to the first round with seven birdies and an eagle in the final 10 holes to finish seven-under-par 65.

Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama are in second place and four strokes behind, but it's still anyone's tournament to win with 54 holes left to play this weekend.

It will be the same pairings as the first round before the cut is made but all golfers will begin at a different time. Here's everything you need to know for Day 2 at Augusta National.

How to watch on TV

The Golf Channel will broadcast the second round from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET, followed by ESPN providing coverage from 3-7:30 p.m. ET.

How to stream

Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app will provide various streaming options beginning at 8 a.m. ET, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.

Masters reading list

OPINION: Dustin Johnson struggles with firmer Augusta National as defending Masters champ

WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits his dad on the fly with errant shot at the Masters

LEE ELDER: Groundbreaking golfer Lee Elder gets his day at Augusta

1981 MASTERS: 40 years ago at Augusta National

TOM WATSON: 40 years after Masters win: What he proved to himself

ACES: All the holes-in-one at the Masters

GOLFWEEK: Complete coverage of the Masters

Second round tee times

(All times Eastern)

8:00 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

8:12 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

8:24 a.m.: Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

8:36 a.m.: Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre

8:48 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

9:00 a.m.: Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

9:12 a.m.: Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne (a)

9:24 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

9:36 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

9:48 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

10:06 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

10:18 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

10:42 a.m.: Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

10:54 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

11:06 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

11:18 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

11:30 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

11:42 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

11:54 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)

12:12 p.m.: Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

12:24 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

12:36 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

12:48 p.m.: Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

1:00 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

1:12 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

1:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:36 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci (a)

1:48 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

2:00 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Masters 2021: TV, streaming, Round 2 tee times at Augusta National

