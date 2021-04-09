The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming for the second round of the first PGA Tour major of 2021
The first round of the Masters is in the books and Justin Rose had himself an incredible end to the first round with seven birdies and an eagle in the final 10 holes to finish seven-under-par 65.
Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama are in second place and four strokes behind, but it's still anyone's tournament to win with 54 holes left to play this weekend.
It will be the same pairings as the first round before the cut is made but all golfers will begin at a different time. Here's everything you need to know for Day 2 at Augusta National.
How to watch on TV
The Golf Channel will broadcast the second round from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET, followed by ESPN providing coverage from 3-7:30 p.m. ET.
How to stream
Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app will provide various streaming options beginning at 8 a.m. ET, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.
Second round tee times
(All times Eastern)
8:00 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
8:12 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
8:24 a.m.: Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
8:36 a.m.: Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
8:48 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
9:00 a.m.: Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
9:12 a.m.: Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne (a)
9:24 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
9:36 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
9:48 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
10:06 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
10:18 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
10:30 a.m.: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
10:42 a.m.: Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
10:54 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
11:06 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
11:18 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
11:30 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
11:42 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
11:54 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)
12:12 p.m.: Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
12:24 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
12:36 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
12:48 p.m.: Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
1:00 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
1:12 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
1:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:36 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci (a)
1:48 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
2:00 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Masters 2021: TV, streaming, Round 2 tee times at Augusta National