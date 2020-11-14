The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National
Moving the 2020 Masters to November from its traditional April spot has thrown one wrinkle into the proceedings: Due to the time change, the sun sets considerably earlier than it does in the spring at Augusta National.
That, combined with the catch-up mode the tournament has been in following Thursday's weather delay, resulted in a significant portion of the field failing to finish the second round before play was halted Friday.
So, in a boon to golf fans, that means Saturday will be action-packed. Second-round play picks up again bright and early, at 7:30 a.m. ET. Once concluded and the cuts are official, pairings and tee times for Round 3 will be announced and golfers will begin that round in earnest and go as long as they can.
Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson — who all managed to complete their second rounds Friday — sit in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard at 9 under. But several big names, including Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and even 50-year-old Phil Mickelson, are lurking.
How to Watch
Second-round play can be viewed on ESPN beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET. CBS will pick up coverage at 1 p.m. ET, when Round 3 will presumably be underway, and will go until 5 p.m. ET. All action can also be seen at Masters.com.
Where things stand after play was halted Friday
Here's a snapshot of where the second-round groups stand:
Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry and amateur Andy Ogletree will resume at No. 11 as they completed 10 holes before play was stopped.
Hideki Matsuyama completed 15 holes, while Webb Simpson and Marc Leishman completed 14.
Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau were through 12.
The group of C.T. Pan, Lucas Glover and Corey Conners need to finish No. 8 and No. 9 after playing 16 holes Friday.
Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak and Henrik Stenson have six more holes to play after finishing No. 3 to end their day.
Patrick Reed, Paul Casey and Tony Finau will begin on No. 12.
Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond and Brandt Snedeker have three more holes to play, beginning at No. 7.
Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Kisner and Adam Hadwin finished 13 holes.
Jimmy Walker and amateur Yuxin Lin finished 15 holes, while Sandy Lyle completed the 16th.
Lee Westwood, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Na will begin their day on No. 5 after finishing 13 holes Friday.
Jordan Spieth and Gary Woodland completed 10 holes, while Ian Poulter wrapped the front nine up.
Si Woo Kim and Nate Lashley were nine holes in, while Graeme McDowell finished eight.
Matt Wallace, Mike Weir and Rafael Cabrera Bello completed the back nine and are set to start on No. 1.
Jason Day and Charl Schwartzel will start on No. 2, while amateur Abel Gallegos ended on that hole Friday.
Lanto Griffin, Vijay Singh and Tyler Duncan will start on No. 2.
Larry Mize completed No. 5, while Andrew Landry and amateur Lukas Michel completed No. 6 when play was stopped.
