The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
·3 min read

It's Dustin Johnson's Masters to lose.

The world's No. 1-ranked golfer took a commanding lead Saturday in the third round, shooting his second 7-under 65 in the tournament to hit 16 under overall. He eagled the par-5 second hole, then birdied No. 3 and No. 4 before adding three more birdies later in the third round. When the day was complete, Johnson had tied Jordan Spieth's record for lowest Masters' score through 54 holes, which Spieth set during his 2015 victory.

Now it will be up to the rest of the leaders to try to overtake Johnson on Sunday.

A trio of contenders — Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith — sit four strokes behind Johnson at 12 under. Dylan Frittelli is another stroke back at 11 under, while World No. 3 Justin Thomas will enter the final round at 10 under.

Defending champion Tiger Woods seems all but certain to hand over the green jacket. He enters the final round at 5 under — 11 strokes behind Johnson.

Dustin Johnson putts on the 18th green in front of the Bobby Jones cabin during the third round of The Masters.
Dustin Johnson putts on the 18th green in front of the Bobby Jones cabin during the third round of The Masters.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2020 Masters:

How to watch on TV

CBS will carry the main broadcast of the final round from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET.

The Golf Channel will begin the day with coverage of Golf Central Live From the Masters beginning at 7 a.m., and the cable channel will have post-round coverage following CBS' broadcast at 3 p.m. ET.

How to stream

Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+, CBSSports.com, and the CBS Sports app will provide various streaming options, including featured groups, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and additional holes.

READING LIST

Final round tee times

(All times Eastern)

1st Tee

7:50 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood

8:01 a.m.: Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman

8:12 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler

8:23 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

8:34 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey

8:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na

8:56 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood

9:07 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

9:18 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas

9:29 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

10th Tee

7:50 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor

8:01 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer

8:12 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahara, Bubba Watson

8:23 a.m.: Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir

8:34 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

8:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

8:56 a.m.: Tony Finau, John Augenstein (a), Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:07 a.m.: Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson

9:18 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:29 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Weisberger

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2020 Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming for Sunday's final round

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Michigan destroyed by No. 13 Wisconsin in latest embarrassing loss for Jim Harbaugh

    Wisconsin hadn’t played in nearly a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but it was Michigan that looked like the team coming off a long layoff. 

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M

    Personal memorabilia from the career of Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was auctioned for just under $2 million. The sale that involved live and online bidding ended Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky, not far from where Bench was a 14-time All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds during his 17-year major league career. David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said bidding easily exceeded pre-sale estimates.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole Masters record and takes big step towards first Green Jacket

    World No 1 Dustin Johnson took a decisive step towards claiming his first Green Jacket on moving day at the Masters. The 36-year-old American carded a superb seven-under-par 65 to move to -16 for the tournament, four shots clear of his nearest rival, on a day the British challenge faltered at Augusta National. Trailing by two shots after 36 holes, the English trio of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 champion Danny Willett were all in contention at the start of the round but all suffered frustrating days. Fleetwood shot a one-under-par 71 to move to -8, Willett a 74 to fall to -5, while Rose hit a four-over-par 76 to fall to -3. Full leaderboard Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy did put an excellent round together with a five-under-par 67 to move to -8 and into a share of 10th. But after his opening-day 75 on Thursday, he looks to have given himself too much work to do. There was also disappointment for defending champion Tiger Woods, who began Saturday’s third round four shots off the lead. A level-par 72 left the five-time Masters winner in a share of 20th place. Instead, Johnson’s challenge is likely to come from South Korea’s 22-year-old Sung-jae Im, Mexican Abraham Ancer and Australian Cameron Smith who all find themselves four shots off the lead at -12 Johnson, though, holds the whip hand heading into Sunday's final day, the American poised to claim a second major title. Surprisingly for someone who has spent over 100 weeks in the No 1 position, the 2016 US Open at Oakmont remains Johnson’s sole major to date. If he can finish the job on Sunday, he would likely beat the record for lowest winning score at the Masters, set by a 21-year-old Woods when he became the youngest champion in Masters history in 1997, winning by 12 shots with an 18-under par 270. “It's definitely still a long way to go, but I mean, this would mean a lot,” he said. “What a great event; it's the Masters. “I grew up just an hour up the road [in Colombia, South Carolina]. So this one would be very special to me. I feel very comfortable, but I'm going to need to go out and play a really good round of golf if I want to win."

  • Lane Kiffin celebrated a TD before Ole Miss QB Matt Corral even threw the ball

    Kiffin is really good at celebrating touchdowns before they happen.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

    A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.

  • Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start

    Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.

  • NBA Rumors: Knicks interested in Celtics' Gordon Hayward

    The New York Knicks reportedly are interested in acquiring Gordon Hayward if the Boston Celtics make him available.