Masters tee times to start 2024 tournament feature some heavyweight groupings

Pairings for the Masters’ first two rounds never disappoint, but maybe tournament officials outdid themselves for 2024 and the 88th edition of the year’s first major golf championship that starts Thursday at Augusta National.

The heavyweight groupings are dazzling.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele in one group. Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick in another. Then, there’s Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Max Homa together, and Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

Although it’s hard to go wrong with all the big guns on hand, the featured groups just seem “right.” Here are a few things to know about this week’s first tee times.

Delivering what golf world wants

The Masters brings together the world’s best players for one of the few times since the PGA Tour/LIV schism, and tournament officials provided what the golf world wanted with the pairings.

Starting with the 10:06 a.m. Thursday group of Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee and Rickie Fowler, the next hour will feature the first bunch of today’s top players.

The best of the best: Scheffler (No. 1 in the world), McIlroy (No. 2) and Schauffele (No.5) at 10:42.

The next wave of heavyweights begins at 1:12 p.m. with the must-see trio of Woods, Day and Homa starting at 1:24. Brooks Koepka (1:36), Jordan Spieth (1:48) and Dustin Johnson (2 p.m.) will be in groups that follow.

Tradition intact, with an asterisk

The tournament’s unwritten law of pairing the defending Masters champion with the winner of the previous year’s U.S. Amateur remains — with a twist.

Yes, Rahm will start defense of his Masters title with 2023 amateur king Nick Dunlap in the threesome (with 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick). But Dunlap is no longer an amateur.

Normally, Dunlap would forfeit his Masters invitation by turning professional, but he qualified for the tournament by winning the PGA Tour’s American Express Championship as an amateur.

The Masters way

PGA Tour tournaments put their featured groups in the middle of the morning and afternoon tee times, and LIV employs a shotgun start.

The Masters differs.

Golfers who tee off in the morning’s featured groups on Thursday will be last out on Friday. Conversely, the late pairings on Thursday go mid-morning on Friday.

Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood will finish at dusk on Thursday. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, FedEx champion Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith will be in Friday’s final group — just before the Scheffler-McIlroy-Schauffele pairing.

2024 honorary starters

A trio of Hall of Famers who collectively won 11 Masters — Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — again will fill the traditional honorary starters’ role and hit the tournament’s first shots at 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

The first tee time is 8 a.m. with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going off in a twosome. Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk and Grayson Murray are first off at 8 on Friday.

Thursday weather forecast in Augusta, Ga.

Thursday comes with some uncertainty given the forecast for poor weather.

There’s a 100% chance of “showers and possibly a thunderstorm” in Augusta on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. That chance drops to 60-70% by mid-afternoon. Then breezy conditions will follow Thursday afternoon and Friday.

The good news: The weather will be warm, with highs in the 70s during the tournament and topping out in the mid-80s Sunday.

Thursday Masters featured groups schedule

10:30 AM Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:54 AM Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:24 PM Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

2:00 PM Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Honorary starters

7:40 AM Thursday: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson

Thursday’s tee times

*denotes amateur

8:00 AM Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 AM Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente

8:24 AM Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 AM Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht

8:48 AM Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 AM Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, *Jasper Stubbs

9:12 AM Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 AM Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 AM Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 AM Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 AM Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 AM Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 AM Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 AM Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 AM Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 AM Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 AM Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 AM Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, *Neal Shipley

11:42 AM Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 AM Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, *Stewart Hagestad

12:12 PM Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 PM Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 PM Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 PM Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1:00 PM Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 PM Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 PM Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 PM Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 PM Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2:00 PM Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Friday tee times

8:00 AM Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

8:12 AM Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

8:24 AM Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, *Neal Shipley

8:36 AM Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

8:48 AM Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, *Stewart Hagestad

9:00 AM Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

9:12 AM Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

9:24 AM Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

9:36 AM Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

9:48 AM Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

10:06 AM Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

10:18 AM Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

10:30 AM Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

10:42 AM Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

10:54 AM Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:06 AM Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

11:18 AM Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente

11:30 AM Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:42 AM Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht

11:54 AM Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

12:12 PM Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, *Jasper Stubbs

12:24 PM Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

12:36 PM Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:48 PM Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1:00 PM Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

1:12 PM Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

1:24 PM Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1:36 PM Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:48 PM Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2:00 PM Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

TV, stream for Masters

Thursday: 3-7:30 pm (ESPN)

Friday: 3-7:30 pm (ESPN)

Saturday: 3-7 pm (CBS)

Sunday: 2-7 pm (CBS)

Streaming at Masters.com starts mid- to late mornings daily