Masters Survey 2024: Keegan Bradley on the ‘secret bathrooms,’ Justin Thomas dreams of the Champions locker room & Zach Johnson’s Butler Cabin humble brag among pros favorite building or room at Augusta National

Keegan Bradley’s answer to the question of his favorite building or room at Augusta National might be the best answer of this year’s entire Golfweek Masters Survey.

“This is going to sound strange but there are these secret bathrooms on the course,” he said. “There’s one behind 11 tee and one as you are walking down 13 to the left. It’s a nice moment to get out of the scene for a second, take a breath, it’s very calming. I like to do that.”

Strange, indeed. Forget for a moment that he picked a place that technically may be neither a building or a room, but who knew the club had “secret bathrooms.”

The rest of the answers are a bit more what you’d suspect, although more votes for the caddie building than expected. The locker room got its share of votes, including from Kevin Streelman, who liked to grab a coffee and sit on the balcony overlooking the famed Tree and first tee. “It’s pure,” Steve Stricker said of the locker room. But count Tony Finau and Justin Thomas among the pros who long for the day that they can get the first-class upgrade to the prestige of the Champions locker room, of which Padraig Harrington said, “there’s only one room to be at Augusta National and I’ve never been there.” Gary Player, a three-time Masters champion, has and he confirmed it’s everything it’s cracked up to be, saying it has “an ambiance like no other.”

Although the Black Knight gets topped for best humble brag by Zach Johnson, who proclaimed, his favorite spot at Augusta National is Butler Cabin. “Ideally on Sunday night,” said the 2007 Masters champ, “is pretty good.” That answer is tough to beat.

