Masters snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan leads old rival Ding Junhui at Ally Pally

The incomparable Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the snooker baize this afternoon as he gets his Masters campaign up and running at Alexandra Palace with a first-round clash against old foe Ding Junhui.

O’Sullivan is gunning for a record-extending eighth Masters title this week and will be roared on by a raucous and partisan sell-out London crowd that always vociferously gets behind ‘The Rocket’.

The 48-year-old shows no sign of slowing down and is still the sport’s most electrifying presence, while the match-up against Ding specifically is a fascinating one, given the history between the pair. They have squared off almost 30 times over the past 20 years, with O’Sullivan leading the head-to-head 20-6 and beating the Chinese superstar 10-7 in the UK Championship final just before Christmas, as he lifted that trophy for the eighth time.

O’Sullivan also has Ding’s number at the Masters, having won all five meetings between them at the tournament. That includes a memorable 10-3 victory in the 2007 final when a then-19-year-old Ding was left in tears by the crowd’s loud support of the Englishman.

Follow live coverage of the mouth-watering first-round clash below:

Latest score: Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui (best of 11)

CENTURY! Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

15:09 , Luke Baker

A hush has descended around Ally Pally - the crowd realise what’s happening. A nice red to the left middle by Ding and pots the black to bring up the century! He wants A LOT more though

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

15:08 , Luke Baker

He’s won the frame, now it’s all about the 147 attempt for Ding. All of the reds are fairly central and none of the colours are far off their spots... This is what you would call a golden opportunity...

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

15:07 , Luke Baker

Ding screws back for the black when it’s easier to run through fro the blue. He’s thinking max here! Moves on to 80 points - 10 reds, 10 blacks...

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

15:06 , Luke Baker

Ding still working with the black and clears a red that’s blocking one of the corner pockets, so the black is available to both pockets now. It runs a little bit awkward but a confident pot along the top cushion and nicely on the black again.

We’re onto seven reds, with seven blacks. He’s 56 points ahead and dare I say, this is officially now a maximum 147 attempt!

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

15:04 , Luke Baker

Nice! An always-popular two-ball plant to the right corner digs Ding out of a hole after he splits the pack of reds and isn’t on anything easy.

He’s potted three reds with three blacks so far, by the way...

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

15:03 , Luke Baker

Hmmm... The first signs of Ronnie O’Sullivan cracking? He goes for a long red to the left corner and doesn’t get that close. It wasn’t a shot to nothing and, when he missed it, he cannoned into the blue and leaves Ding the simplest of reds to get the break going.

He’ll need a couple of clever cannons to make this a genuine chance.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

15:01 , Luke Baker

The fact Ding won that last frame in one visit was important - it’s hard to win lots of scrappy frames against O’Sullivan, you have to be ruthless with the chances you’re given.

We’re underway in frame seven. Will O’Sullivan move to the brink of victory or will Ding genuinely put a comeback on the cards?

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-2 DING JUNHUI

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well well well. Fabulous snooker from Ding Junhui, falling eight short of a century but back in the match with a second consecutive frame. Is Ronnie O’Sullivan starting to worry? His lead has been cut in half since the mid-session interval.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-1 Ding Junhui

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ding builds to his biggest break of the contest, up into the 60s with a well-taken pink/red combo. A black leaves Ronnie O’Sullivan needing snookers - though Ding surely fancies his first ton of the match.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-1 Ding Junhui

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A green follows, before the rest is retrieved to wobble home the second red.

There’s one more readily available away from the pack, which is also dispatched with the aid of the extra bit of pine. Can Ding Junhui work onto one at the bottom of the bunch off the black? He can, and a powerful screw opens up the rest of the red mass.

A tough black goes in to follow - Ding is up to 25 and this feels like a chance he has to take.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-1 Ding Junhui

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An early sighter of a long red for Ding Junhui in frame six...close, but no cigar.

Into safety play, and that’s loose from Ronnie O’Sullivan, trying to tuck the white behind the black but getting his angles wrong and leaving a potting angle to the red past the yellow. Ding starts the scoring for the frame.

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-1 DING JUNHUI

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In goes the final red with a flourish and Ding turns to the colours, all on their spots. He needs each of them to take the frame - in they all go. Ding Junhui burgles one to get himself on the board.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-0 Ding Junhui

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A chance for Ding Junhui? Nope, a miss to the middle and O’Sullivan is back to the table. The Chinese player just simply hasn’t been at it this afternoon.

Frame ball for O’Sullivan...and missed! Oh, that’s poor by his standards, a touch careless in getting down over the red and jarring it in the mandibles. Can Ding clear up to snatch his first frame?

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-0 Ding Junhui

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And one of those two comes in handy as O’Sullivan butts up against the yellow off the blue - into the middle it goes.

But that is an error! O’Sullivan tries to open up the black, rolling into it an adjacent red after potting the blue, and only able to watch as the red makes an agonising crawl into the corner pocket.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-0 Ding Junhui

14:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

O’Sullivan drops in a red to the left centre, moving into the 20s in the frame and looking to accelerate. The black is tied up so it will have to be pink or blue, but the reds are pleasantly spread, a couple up towards baulk ensuring that O’Sullivan doesn’t have to fret too much positionally.

This looks good for 5-0.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-0 Ding Junhui

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are back out there, Ronnie O’Sullivan limbering up and hoping to keep this going.

And Ding Junhui immediately lets him in, a simple starter for O’Sullivan to the centre pocket gobbled up.

The Rocket soon runs aground, though, a red rattling the jaws in the corner. It matters not - another Ding error and O’Sullivan is back amogst the balls with a decent chance of building something of substance.

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-0 Ding Junhui

14:17 , Luke Baker

He rattles the yellow out of the jaws but what a superb break of 106 for his first century of the match. RONNIE O’SULLIVAN WINS FRAME FOUR! He now leads 4-0, only needs two frames for victory and Ding Junhui is in all sorts of trouble.

We’ve got the 15-minute mid-session interval but it’s hard to see how that can save Ding.

CENTURY! Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Ding Junhui

14:16 , Luke Baker

The final red is near the top cushion, which is the only potential problem but actually it’s a couple of inches away from the rail, so O’Sullivan can stroke it in and then pots the black for the century break!

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Ding Junhui

14:15 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan is in full flow now. He cannons into the pack of reds once to open them up and then does so again later in the break to really spread them. He’s striding round the table now and the break easily goes past 30, 40, 50.

Before we know it, he’s at frame ball and pots it to give himself an unassailable lead in this fourth frame. You wouldn’t bet against the century now.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Ding Junhui

14:13 , Luke Baker

Poor from Ding as he catches a red way too thick and leaves O’Sullivan a look at a long red with his hand on the table. Crunched into the pocket - nice pot and the balls are nicely set here...

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Ding Junhui

14:12 , Luke Baker

It’s been a trying afternoon for Ding Junhui so far.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Ding Junhui

14:10 , Luke Baker

Final frame before the mid-session interval. Ronnie O’Sullivan is threatening to run away with this match. Remember, it’s first to six

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Ding Junhui

14:08 , Luke Baker

From there it’s a formality and O’Sullivan completes the total clearance (although he leaves the black). A break of 87 and RONNIE O’SULLIVAN WINS FRAME THREE.

Ding was in first again but isn’t making frame-winning contributions.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Ding Junhui

14:07 , Luke Baker

That’s a superb shot and a potential frame-winner! O’Sullivan gets in behind the red near the right cushion and cannons it into the middle of the table, a much more pottable position. Lovely play.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Ding Junhui

14:06 , Luke Baker

The next chance goes to O’Sullivan. Granite safety play to create the opportunity and then he starts break-building. The 32-point deficit is quickly eradicated and he’s well on track to win this frame.

He will need a tricky red near-ish the right cushion though at some point.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Ding Junhui

14:01 , Luke Baker

Ding’s cueball control not quite perfect but he salvages things on a couple of occasions and takes the break beyond 20. A few more loose reds before he needs to go into the pack.

Plays on a red just above the black to try and free that high-value colour. Pots it but can’t bring the black into play, so he’s still working with just blue and pink.

But then a frustrated slap of the table by Ding as a cannon doesn’t come off. The break ends at 32. There was more available for him there.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Ding Junhui

13:56 , Luke Baker

Another safety mistake from O’Sullivan. He’s been far from perfect in that department but not being punished by Ding so far. Can he make the most of this chance?

The cueball cannons into reds leaving a simple opening red for the Chinese cueman and he gets to work.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Ding Junhui

13:55 , Luke Baker

Frame three underway. This match has been played at lightning pace so far - neither man hanging about. You feel this is a must-win frame for Ding - he can’t let his opponent start pulling away out of sight.

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Ding Junhui

13:53 , Luke Baker

Nicely done by O’Sullivan as that final red breaks the back of the frame and he polishes off a nice 30 break down to the final black. RONNIE O’SULLIVAN WINS THE SECOND FRAME!

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:51 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan gets back in with a nice pot to right corner and then a lovely positional shot sets him up perfectly for the final red along with top cushion. Plays it well and that could be a frame-clincher.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:50 , Luke Baker

It’s not a straightforward break for O’Sullivan as he has to pull out a number of long pots and constantly bring the cueball in and out of baulk. Eventually his luck runs out. He makes 30 and now leads 44-37 with two reds left with misses a thin cut to the right corner.

The black is over near the left cushion making things a little harder.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:47 , Luke Baker

Another lovely long red from O’Sullivan to the left corner and lands nicely on the brown back in baulk. A good angle to work the white back down the table and with the pink now in play, this is a decent scoring chance. What can he make?

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:46 , Luke Baker

Nice pot by O’Sullivan. Ding leaves a red over the left corner and it’s stunned in from long range with lots of action on the cueball. But shortly after, O’Sullivan misses a plant to the right corner and Ding then misses a pottable red to the same pocket as it rattles off both jaws.

Ding leads 37-6 with eight reds left on the table but this frame has become very ragged.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:44 , Luke Baker

A bit flukey from Ding as his safety comes off the angle of the middle pocket and goes nicely in behind the blue at the baulk end of the table. O’Sullivan having to come off two cushions to try and clip off the pack of reds en route back to baulk.

He misses it twice to gift Ding eight penalty points and then takes a very long time (by Ronnie’s standards) weighing up his options. Hits the red full in the face at the third time of asking and the red runs safe so just a safety in response by Ding.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:42 , Luke Baker

A third chance in this frame for Ding as a good safety forces Ronnie into an unwanted cannon. Nice thin cut into the right corner but again, he can only rack up a few points before being unable to get nicely on a colour.

Lead extended to 29-0 but he needs to make a decisive contribution with one of these chances.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:38 , Luke Baker

Ding straight back in though. O’Sullivan leaves him a long red over the left corner and he crunches it in. Cue ball running back up to baulk, so has to play the brown, which he sinks and runs back down towards the reds at the business end of the table.

Pink and black tied up though, so there’s not much future in this break and it ends at six. Ding’s lead is 18-0 as he’s forced to play a safety.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:36 , Luke Baker

Some strife for Ding early in the break but he digs out a lovely cut to right middle to keep the break going. But then a miss! Tries to crunch a mid-range red into the left corner, plays it with power and it rattles out. The break ends at just 12 for Ding.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:35 , Luke Baker

There seems to be a fly buzzing about the table which Ding tries to swat away a couple of times, prompting chuckles from the crowd. Maybe a return of the Ally Pally wasp from the World Darts Championship?

Once all insects have vacated the area, Ding tries a high-tariff long pot to the left corner after being put in trouble by O’Sullivan but it rattles the jaws. However, O’Sullivan misses a tricky red tot he left middle before Ding rolls a lovely long red into the yellow pocket. Nice pot.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:30 , Luke Baker

Ronnie O’Sullivan breaks off in frame two. Some safety play by each man as they try to fashion the first opening.

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ding Junhui

13:28 , Luke Baker

Slightly sloppy by O’Sullivan, as the cueball goes in-off to end the break and give Ding four penalty points. A 67-27 lead, so Ding still needs a snooker but he’ll come back to the table.

Not a great safety though and ‘The Rocket’ slams in a red to end the frame. Clears the colours and O’Sullivan WINS THE FIRST FRAME.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Ding Junhui

13:25 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan walks round the table to check on the tricky reds. He takes his lead to 60-23 before having to worry about an awkward red. And some lovely cueball control allows him to roll one of the tough reds into the middle pocket dead weight.

One more red to leave Ding needing snookers and he pots it along the baulk cushion.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Ding Junhui

13:23 , Luke Baker

A decent bout of safety with good stuff form both players but eventually O’Sullivan gets himself in with a nice long red. Runs a bit out of position shortly after but another nice red from distance gets him back on track.

He’s flowing round the table in classic Ronnie style and the 23-point deficit is quickly eradicated. Three reds in awkward positions but he can build a lead before worrying about those.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Ding Junhui

13:19 , Luke Baker

A couple of reds and blacks for Ding before he’s forced to go up for the blue but then gets nicely back in prime position.

But that’s a mistake. Pots the red to take the break to 23 but sticks on another red and has snookered himself on the black. A grimace from the Chinese cueman. He’s forced to play safe off the yellow as the break ends at 23. That was a good chance to make more than that.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Ding Junhui

13:16 , Luke Baker

Underway at Ally Pally. Ding Junhui breaks and doesn’t leave a pot on, so just a safety in response from Ronnie O’Sullivan. But he catches a red on the right cushion on the way back up and has left Ding a mid-range pot across the table into the right corner.

Nicely stroked in by Ding He’s on the black and in first.

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui

13:14 , Luke Baker

Energetic MC Rob Walker is about to get the boys on the baize. Here comes firstly Ding Junhui, then Ronnie O’Sullivan. Huge reception for ‘The Rocket’ as ever.

Let’s get this match going - should be a cracker!

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui

13:11 , Luke Baker

Ronnie O’Sullivan has never hidden the fact that he finds the World Championship a slog and isn’t his favourite event but, by contrast, he loves the Masters - close to home, with a raucous crowd and over in a week.

He hasn’t lost in the first round since 2011... Can Ding change that today?

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui head to head

13:01 , Luke Baker

Right, let’s turn our attention to this afternoon’s clash, with the players a matter of minutes from heading out on the baize.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ding Junhui have squared off almost 30 times over the past 20 years, with O’Sullivan leading the head-to-head 20-6 (with three draws - thank you, the old Premier League format...) and beating the Chinese superstar 10-7 in the UK Championship final just before Christmas, as he lifted that trophy for the eighth time.

O’Sullivan also has Ding’s number at the Masters, having won all five meetings between them at the tournament. That includes a memorable 10-3 victory in the 2007 final when a then-19-year-old Ding was left in tears by the crowd’s loud support of the Englishman.

Their very first meeting came way back at the 2005 Masters, when a 17-year-old Ding was beaten 6-2 in the quarter-finals, but he got his first win over ‘The Rocket’ in their next-but-one meeting in the 2006 Northern Ireland Trophy final. O’Sullivan has largely dominated their matches, although the 36-year-old did secure a 13-10 victory in the 2017 World Championship quarter-finals.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is our greatest sportsman – and the most devastatingly honest

12:55 , Luke Baker

There is a scene in Edge of Everything, the new documentary about Ronnie O’Sullivan, that provides as sharp an analysis as you will ever see of the pressures of top-level sport. It is from footage taken in his dressing room during the final of the 2022 World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

At 46, O’Sullivan is poised to become the oldest winner of the title in history. But as he takes a break in the scrabble to overcome his opponent Judd Trump, he is behaving less like a seasoned veteran and more like a panicked teenager, stomping around the room in total dismay, close to tears in his frustration.

“F*** me Steve,” he tells his resident psychiatrist coach Dr Steve Peters. “I’m bashed up here mate. What do I do?”

The gap between O’Sullivan’s apparently serene progress to gaining his record-breaking seventh world title and what was going on in his head at the time is what makes him such a fascinating character. Even better, such is his garrulous lack of worldly concern, he has long been more than happy to let us, his army of admirers, get a glimpse of what is happening beneath the bonnet. For much of his extraordinary career dominating and defining his sport, it is almost as if, for this complicated, troubled, challenged individual, we are part of the process of therapy. That he needs to share the burden in order to stay one step ahead.

Read Jim White’s analysis of the snooker legend:

In a world of PR sports documentaries, Ronnie O’Sullivan proves he is the real thing

Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary lays bare his snooker addiction and flaws in stark contrast to Beckham series

12:50 , Luke Baker

There are a number of eye-opening moments in the new Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary, The Edge of Everything, which lays bare one of the most complex and compelling characters in sport and a lifelong battle with his own genius. But one scene is particularly striking, when O’Sullivan and his parents remember his father’s arrest and sentencing for murder.

“I don’t want to talk about this because it’s not fair on the people that have lost their son,” says Ronnie O’Sullivan Sr, of the night he stabbed Bruce Bryan to death in a club on Chelsea’s King’s Road and injured Bruce’s brother Kelvin. “I know I took that man’s life and I know I hurt the other one ... I’m still alive, thank God, but if I hadn’t done what I’d done, I’d be dead.”

Read Lawrence Ostlere’s review of the Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary, The Edge of Everything:

Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary lays bare his flaws in stark contrast to Beckham series

Ronnie O’Sullivan gets ‘more of a buzz from breakfast’ than winning UK Championship

12:45 , Luke Baker

Ronnie O’Sullivan soaked up the adulation after becoming the oldest winner of the UK Snooker Championship in York last month but claimed: “I get more of a buzz from going for a run in the morning and having breakfast with my mate.”

O’Sullivan, who turned 48 shortly after December’s triumph, reeled off the last three frames to beat Ding Junhui in the final and win the title for a record-extending eighth time, 30 years after he won it for the first time at the age of 17. He is now both the oldest and youngest man in history to win the title.

Predictably raucous scenes greeted O’Sullivan’s match-winning, exhibition-style finish of 129 at the Barbican, but the world No 1 cut a distinctly underwhelmed figure when grilled about his latest history-making achievement.

Ronnie O’Sullivan gets ‘more of a buzz from breakfast’ than winning UK Championship

It’s my time to shine – Judd Trump relishing Masters defence at Alexandra Palace

12:40 , Luke Baker

Judd Trump has called on the Alexandra Palace crowd to continue to bring the noise as he prepares to kick off the defence of his Masters title against Kyren Wilson at the famous venue.

Less than a week after 16-year-old Luke Littler brought the famous old house down with his performances in the PDC World Darts Championships, 16 of the world’s best snooker stars are set to converge on the arena.

And while the usual protocols will be in place, Trump hopes the unique atmosphere generated at the tournament will help him lift the title – regarded as his sport’s third ‘major’ – for the third time.

“It has grown into my favourite event,” Trump told WST. “I enjoy the atmosphere, it is completely different to any other tournament.

“It is more like a rowdy football game with a lot more passion. When everyone is clapping and cheering, then it relaxes me. I feel like I belong there and at that point it is my time to shine”.

It’s my time to shine – Judd Trump relishing Masters defence at Alexandra Palace

Jack Lisowski beats world champion Luca Brecel to reach Masters quarter-finals

12:35 , Luke Baker

Jack Lisowski produced a stirring performance to defeat world champion Luca Brecel and book his place in the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

Lisowski, who is hoping to land a first major trophy after finishing runner-up in six ranking events, was in outstanding form as he wrapped up a 6-2 victory over the second seed.

The 32-year-old reeled off five fifty-plus breaks, as well as a century, to oust the Belgian Bullet.

Jack Lisowski beats Luca Brecel to reach Masters quarter-finals

Masters snooker schedule

12:29 , Luke Baker

First round (best of 11 frames)

Sunday 7 January

1pm: Luca Brecel 2-6 Jack Lisowski – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda – BBC Red Button, Eurosport and Discovery+

Monday 8 January

1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: Mark Williams v Ali Carter – BBC Red Button, Eurosport and Discovery+

Tuesday 9 January

1pm: Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins – BBC Red Button, Eurosport and Discovery+

Wednesday 10 January

1pm: Mark Allen v John Higgins – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: Mark Selby v Robert Milkins – BBC Red Button, Eurosport and Discovery+

Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)

Thursday 11 January

1pm: QF3 - O’Sullivan or Ding v Robertson or Hawkins – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: QF4 - Jack Lisowski v Shaun Murphy – BBC Four, Eurosport and Discovery+

Friday 12 January

1pm: QF1 - Trump or Wilson v Williams or Carter – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: QF2 - Allen or Higgins v Selby or Milkins – BBC Four, Eurosport and Discovery+

Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)

Saturday 13 January

1pm: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 – BBC One, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

Final (best of 19 frames)

Sunday 14 January

1pm and 7pm – BBC Two. Eurosport and Discovery+

What is the Masters prize money?

12:22 , Luke Baker

Here’s how much the players will earn at Ally Pally this week:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finals: £60,000

Quarter-finals: £30,000

First round: £15,000

Highest break prize: £15,000

Total prize pot: £725,000

When is the Masters and how to watch?

12:15 , Luke Baker

When is the tournament?

The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.

How to watch

The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels.

Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.

Masters snooker schedule and order of play

12:13 , Luke Baker

Snooker returns to our screens in 2024 with the Masters at Alexandra Palace, one the sport’s jewels in the Triple Crown.

The Masters is always a special event as the world’s best 16 players go up against one another in a straight knockout format.

Judd Trump is the reigning champion after beating Mark Williams in last year’s final, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title.

There are several other past winners in this year’s tournament. Mark Selby has three Masters titles; John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams have all won it twice; Ding Junhui, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and Trump all have one title each.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters.

Masters snooker schedule and order of play

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ding Junhui

12:08 , Luke Baker

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Masters snooker from Alexandra Palace. The dart boards have been packed away and the baize snooker table erected at Ally Pally for the first event of the year.

And we have a cracking first-round match-up this afternoon with the ever-popular Ronnie O’Sullivan facing old rival Ding Junhui.

Stick with us for full live coverage.