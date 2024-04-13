Masters scoreboard: Live leaderboard, tee times for third round at Augusta National

It's Moving Day at the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Now that the original 89 golfers who first took to the Augusta National Golf Club have been whittled down to 60, the goal shifts from making it to weekend play to jockeying for position to win it all. And a pivotal third round on Saturday will go a long way in determining Sunday's victor.

That starts first, literally, with the 9:35 a.m. ET tee times for Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama, who will set the stage for Round 3 at 2 over par each. Other notable tee times on Saturday include 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm (10:25 a.m.), first-time hopeful Rory McIlroy (10:55 a.m.) and five-time winner Tiger Woods (12:45 p.m.).

The last of the Masters challengers to tee off on Saturday are Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau at 2:45 p.m. ET. They, along with Scottie Scheffler, finished tied atop the leaderboard at 6 under par after two rounds.

Here’s what you need to know to keep up to date with all of the action from Augusta on the third day of the Masters:

Masters leaderboard today

Here's a live look at the top 10 players (including ties) among the 2024 Masters Tournament leaderboard:

T-1. Max Homa, -6 (2:45 p.m. ET tipoff)

T-1. Bryson DeChambeau, -6 (2:45 p.m.)

T-1. Scottie Scheffler, -6 (2:35 p.m.)

4. Nicolai Hojgaard, -4 (2:35 p.m.)

T-5. Cameron Davis, -3 (2:25 p.m.)

T-5. Collin Morikawa, -3 (2:25 p.m.)

7. Ludvig Aberg, -2 (2:15 p.m.)

T-8. Matthieu Pavon, -1 (2:15 p.m.)

T-8. Cameron Young, -1 (2:05 p.m.)

T-8. Tommy Fleetwood, -1 (2:05 p.m.)

T-8. Danny Willett, -1 (1:55 p.m.)

T-8. Ryan Fox, -1 (1:55 p.m.)

T-8. Byeong Hun An, -1 (1:45 p.m.)

T-8. Cameron Smith, -1 (1:45 p.m.)

Updated Masters tee times

Here's a look at the Masters tee times for Saturday's Round 3:

All times Eastern

9:35 a.m.: Rickie Fowler | Hideki Matsuyama

9:45 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen | Russell Henley

9:55 a.m.: José María Olazábal | Luke List

10:05 a.m.: Tom Kim | Jake Knapp

10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim | Adam Scott

10:25 a.m.: Jon Rahm | Grayson Murray

10:35 a.m.: Chris Kirk | Tony Finau

10:45 a.m.: J.T. Poston | Keegan Bradley

10:55 a.m.: Rory McIlroy | Camilo Villegas

11:05 a.m.: Joaquín Niemann | Min Woo Lee

11:25 a.m.: Sahith Theegala | Phil Mickelson

11:35 a.m.: Adam Hadwin | Jason Day

11:45 a.m.: Denny McCarthy | Vijay Singh

11:55 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen | Will Zalatoris

12:05 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia | Shane Lowry

12:15 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay | Neal Shipley (A)

12:25 p.m.: Corey Conners | Harris English

12:35 p.m.: Brooks Koepka | Taylor Moore

12:45 p.m.: Tiger Woods | Tyrrell Hatton

12:55 p.m.: Xander Schauffele | Eric Cole

1:15 p.m.: Sepp Straka | Matt Fitzpatrick

1:25 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama | Lucas Glover

1:35 p.m.: Adam Schenk | Patrick Reed

1:45 p.m.: Byeong Hun An | Cameron Smith

1:55 p.m.: Danny Willett | Ryan Fox

2:05 p.m.: Cameron Young | Tommy Fleetwood

2:15 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg | Matthieu Pavon

2:25 p.m.: Cameron Davis | Collin Morikawa

2:35 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler | Nicolai Højgaard

2:35 p.m.: Max Homa | Bryson DeChambeau

Masters odds 2024

Here's a look at the golfers with the updated top-10 odds to win the 2024 Masters Tournament:

Scottie Scheffler (+140)

Bryson DeChambeau (+450)

Max Homa (+550)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Ludvig Åberg (+1800)

Nicolai Højgaard (+2500)

Cameron Smith (+3000)

Xander Schauffele (+3000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Cameron Smith (+5000)

