The Masters round 2 resumption live: Score and updates from Augusta - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

02:42 PM

Rahm birdies 15!

Controlled his wedge shot into the par five, making sure there was not too much spin, and rolled in a sneak left-to-right birdie putt from four feet. Rahm is now just one behind Koepka with three to play.

Cameron Young gave his birdie putt a good try but it slipped past. Young stays at seven-under.

02:38 PM

Bogey for Woods at 17

He could well require a par four at the last to make the cut.

Woods punished for squirting his drive right and leaving himself an impossible pitch across the greenside bunker.

Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 16th green during the second round - Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

02:21 PM

Woods cleans up for par on the 16th

That was a fine two-putt from the lower level, and Woods held his nerve from eight feet or so for par. Remains at one-over and two inside the cutline.

Cameron Young bounced back from his bogey at 13 with a birdie at 14, feeding his second down the slow to within a few feet of the hole. Young gets back to seven-under, fourth on his own.

02:10 PM

Birdie for Woods!

After two sensible shots down the par five 15th, Woods was unlucky that his wedge skimmed the flag and span back some 25 feet short of the whole.

He read the putt beautifully from left-to-right, up the hill, and gets back to one-over. Now two shots inside the cut line.

Cameron Young's loose tee shot at the 13th costs him a bogey on the part five, while Rahm mis-judged his wedge and has to settle for par. Rahm stays second on his own at 10-under.

Tiger Woods moves inside the projected cut line. #themasters pic.twitter.com/FH6tZxwQl8 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

01:50 PM

Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn

The third player to do so this week after Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na.

01:42 PM

Birdies at the 12th...

Jon Rahm and Cameron Young have tamed the famous par three to reach 10 and seven-under respectively.

Story continues

Young has carved his drive on the par five 13th some way right towards the trees.

All pars so far for Woods and his on the back fringe in two on the par four 14th.

Viktor Hovland, on the same hole, is plugging away at six-under.

Jon Rahm draws to within two of the lead with a birdie on No. 12. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4bhYVgQ2uv — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2023

01:30 PM

Sandy Lyle's Masters farewell...one day later than expected

Sandy Lyle of Scotland acknowledges patrons on the 18th green - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

01:18 PM

Woods failed to convert the birdie on 12 after this tee shot

01:13 PM

Loose tee shot from Rahm on the 11th

He pushed his drive up the right wing and his ball disappeared into the trees on the right. Will face an uphill battle to save his par from there and stay at nine-under.

01:10 PM

Some early moves out on the course

Cameron Young has holed his birdie putt on the 10th to move to six-under.

Hovland returned to a slippery par putt on the 11th and missed it, so he drops back to five-under.

The chilly weather is not ideal for bionic man Tiger Woods, but he is loose and limber enough to fire a nine-iron to eight feet at the 12th.

09:30 AM

Rahm, Hovland and Young try to chase down Koepka

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Masters Saturday, where a significant number of players are starting early in order to complete their second round.

The weather played havoc with the schedule on Friday, with high winds also causing a very concerning incident close to the 17th tee where three huge pine trees came down. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Among the players yet to complete 36 holes are Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland who will be looking to reduce the deficit to leader Brooks Koepka. Rahm produced a very tidy front nine of 34 to move to nine-under, three behind Koepka, and will resume with a long birdie putt on the 10th green. Hovland's challenge stalled yesterday, with the Norwegian playing his first 10 holes in one-over, and he will return to a tester for par on the 11th to stay at six-under.

Also in a promising position is big-hitting American Cameron Young, who is five-under for the tournament with the back nine to play. He has a makeable birdie attempt on the 10th, and has the power to reach both par fives on the back nine. Cam Smith, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama also have nine holes or more to play in their second round.

It was a better day for Tiger Woods, who navigated Augusta's first 11 holes in level par to stay inside the cut line at two-over. If he can survive the tricky par three 12th unscathed then there are some birdie chances on the way home. Much will depend on how his body copes with the chilly conditions.

How much golf we get today depends on the weather. Another day of delays and disruption could mean that players are asked to play 36 holes on Sunday, or there is the prospect of a Monday finish which tournament organisers will be keen to avoid.