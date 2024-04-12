Masters will resume early Friday after Thursday morning rain delay

AUGUSTA, GA. – The first round of the 2024 Masters will resume at 6:50 a.m. Central time Friday.

Thursday's play was delayed by 2½ hours because of rain. The Friday forecast is for morning sun and afternoon winds with no rain.

Play was suspended on at 6:51 p.m. Central on Thursday due to darkness with 27 players still having to complete the first round. ESPN will resume live coverage at 7 a.m. Friday and continue through the end of the first round. Second-round coverage on the network will begin at 2 p.m.

Among those who did not finish the first round were Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark, who is 5 under par, in third place and two off the lead, and Max Homa, who is tied for third at 4 under.

Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods looks remarkably sharp, and was 1 under through 13 holes.

Some notes from Thursday:

• Scottie Scheffler did not make a bogey and is second at 6 under.

• Homa had never broken par in his first nine holds at the Masters. Thursday, he was 4 under after nine.

• I have a column on Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, and a sidebar on former Gopher Erik van Rooyen.

• Check back on startribune.com for coverage through my Tuesday morning wrapup of the tournament.