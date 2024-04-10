Masters releases 2024 Champions Dinner portrait at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tuesday night was Masters Champions Dinner night at Augusta National Golf Club. For this year’s take on the annual gathering in the Augusta National clubhouse, host and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm brought in a good friend to assist.

“With the help of José Andrés, the chef who I feel like needs no introduction for a lot of people, we made what would be a northern Spanish Basque country Bilbao menu and basically put in all of my favorites and even included a dish from my grandma,” Rahm said of his menu. “He called my grandma for the recipe. If somebody doesn’t like it, please just don’t tell me. Don’t tell anyone actually. It means a little bit too much to me to hear it.”

There’s been some interesting menu choices, to say the least, over the last 30 years.

Rahm’s menu consisted of tapas and pinxtos to a first-course salad, main course fish and steak and a creamy desert.

The annual dinner portrait was released Tuesday night, with Rahm front and center with Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley to his left and two-time Masters champ Ben Crenshaw to his right.

There were 33 Masters champions in all in the photo.

