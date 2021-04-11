The Masters prize money: How much will players earn at 2021 tournament?

Dustin Johnson poses with the trophy at August in 2020 (Getty Images)

The 2021 Masters is upon us with the world’s best golfers descending on Augusta National for one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of sport.

World number one Dustin Johnson surged clear to win the rearranged tournament just five short months ago and returns hoping to make more Green Jacket history.

The American is the betting favourite to join Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win back-to-back Masters titles despite some indifferent recent form by his standards, with a rejuvenated Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm close behind.

Spieth’s victory in the Valero Texas Open on Sunday and his superb record in this tournament make him an obvious danger, while Players Championship winner Thomas and new father Rahm have previously contended for a green jacket.

In contrast, DeChambeau’s best finish in five starts remains a tie for 21st while still an amateur and the US Open champion has pledged to maintain his uniquely aggressive approach despite struggling to a tie for 34th in November.

Rory McIlroy will be hoping to break his Augusta duck as he bids to complete a career grand slam while Lee Westwood, rejuvenated and back at the very top of his game, is desperate to add just one major to cap a fine career.

Here is everything you need to know:

When does The Masters start?

The Masters begins on Thursday 8 April and will conclude on Sunday 11 April.

How much prize money do players get?

As well as the famous and iconic Green Jacket there is also a hefty pay packet on offer to those competing at Augusta National this week.

There is $11.5million on offer in total prize money, with that figure broken down by where you finish.

The top 10 is as follows:

1st $2,070,000

2nd $1,242,000

3rd $782,000

4th $552,000

5th $460,000

6th $414,000

7th $385,250

8th $356,500

9th $333,500

10th $310,500

How can I watch The Masters in the UK?

All four days will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ dedicated golf channel, as well as Sky Sports Main Event.

Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the SkyGo app.

Thursday: 2pm-12.30am (Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)

Friday: 2pm-12.30am (Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)

Saturday: 8pm-12.30am (Featured Groups from 2pm to 7.30pm)

Sunday: 7pm-12.30am (Featured Groups from 6pm to 7pm)

Featured holes are available every day via the red button from 4.45pm.

Tee-times

Round one tee times (BST)

13:00 M Thompson (US), H Swafford (US)

13:12S Lyle (Sco), M Jones (Aus), D Frittelli (SA)

13:24 I Woosnam (Wal), J Herman (US), S Cink (US)

13:36S Munoz (Col), H Stenson (Swe), R Streb (US)

13:48 B Langer (Ger), W Zalatoris (US), J Long (Eng)*

14:00 B Harman (US), I Poulter (Eng), B Todd (US)

14:12 C Schwartzel (SA), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)

14:24 D Willettt (Eng), J Niemann (Chi), K Kisner (US)

14:36 J Day (Aus), M Wolff (US), C Champ (US)

14:48 H Matsuyama (Jpn), H English (US), A Ancer (Mex)

15:06 B Watson (US), B Koepka (US), V Hovland (Nor)

15:18 S Garcia (Spa), W Simpson (US), C Bezuidenhout (SA)

15:30 D Johnson (US), L Westwood (Eng), T Strafaci (US)*

15:42 X Schauffele (US), J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI)

15:54P Reed (US), D Berger (US), P Casey (Eng)

16:06 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

16:18 L Mize (US), J Walker (US), B Gay (US)

16:30 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

16:42 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

16:54 JM Olazabal (Spa), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin (US)

17:12 V Perez (Fra) J Kokrak (US), M Leishman (Aus)

17:24F Couples (US), F Molinari (Ita), C Osborne (US)*

17:36 Z Johnson (US), K Na (US), G Woodland (US)

17:48S Lowry (Ire), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar (US)

18:00 B Horschel (US), T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer (US)

18:12 P Mickelson (US), T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler (US)

18:24 P Cantlay (US), S Im (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

18:36 A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau (US), M Homa (US)

18:48 T Finau (US), L Oosthuizen (SA), J Thomas (US)

19:00 J Spieth (US), C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa (US)

* denotes amateur

What are the odds?

Dustin Johnson: 9-1

Justin Thomas: 10-1

Jordan Spieth: 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 11-1

Jon Rahm: 12-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Brooks Koepka: 25-1

Patrick Reed: 28-1

Collin Morikawa: 28-1

Lee Westwood: 30-1

Tony Finau: 33-1

Viktor Hovland: 33-1

Daniel Berger: 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Scottie Scheffler: 35-1

Webb Simpson: 35-1

Cameron Smith: 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 35-1

Sungjae Im: 35-1

Paul Casey: 40-1

Jason Day: 45-1

Sergio Garcia: 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 45-1

Joaquin Niemann: 50-1

Prediction

All eyes will be on Bryson DeChambeau come Thursday with the US Open champion’s distance threatening to transform golf in the most evident way since Tiger Woods’ emergence over two decades ago. DeChambeau did not handle the pressure all that well last November, however, he has played impressively since then and now has greater experience of Augusta’s nooks and crannies. It is unlikely to be the type of runaway victory many fear, though, with the course certain to provide a sterner test.

