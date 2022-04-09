Masters prize money for 2022 winner approaches $3 million, tournament announces

There will be plenty of green to go along with the green jacket that will be presented to this week’s Masters winner.

Augusta National Golf Club announced on Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament will receive a paycheck of $2.7 million. Second and third place will win $1.62 million and 1.02 million, respectively.

Here’s a complete breakdown of how the prize money will be divvied up this week among the top 10 finishers:

Masters payout, prize money

1st — $2.7 million

2nd — $1.62 million

3rd — $1.02 million

4th — $720, 000

5th — $600,000

6th — $540,000

7th — $502,500

8th — $465,000

9th — $435,000

10th — $405,000

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished Friday’s second round as the clubhouse leader at 8-under after firing a 5-under 67 on the day.

Former Masters champs Charl Shwartzel and Hideki Matsuyama finished the round in a tie for second at 3-under on the tournament along with and Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry.

Columbia native Dustin Johnson and East Carolina product Harold Varner ranked T6 after Friday’s rounds with Kevin Na and Cameron Smith.