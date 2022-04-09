Masters prize money for 2022 winner approaches $3 million, tournament announces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kevin NaProfessional golfer
- Scottie SchefflerAmerican golfer (1996-)
There will be plenty of green to go along with the green jacket that will be presented to this week’s Masters winner.
Augusta National Golf Club announced on Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament will receive a paycheck of $2.7 million. Second and third place will win $1.62 million and 1.02 million, respectively.
Here’s a complete breakdown of how the prize money will be divvied up this week among the top 10 finishers:
Masters payout, prize money
1st — $2.7 million
2nd — $1.62 million
3rd — $1.02 million
4th — $720, 000
5th — $600,000
6th — $540,000
7th — $502,500
8th — $465,000
9th — $435,000
10th — $405,000
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished Friday’s second round as the clubhouse leader at 8-under after firing a 5-under 67 on the day.
Former Masters champs Charl Shwartzel and Hideki Matsuyama finished the round in a tie for second at 3-under on the tournament along with and Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry.
Columbia native Dustin Johnson and East Carolina product Harold Varner ranked T6 after Friday’s rounds with Kevin Na and Cameron Smith.
Masters releases prize money. $2.7M for the winner. pic.twitter.com/LtCpJRZUnP
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 9, 2022