Masters patrons weigh in on Tiger’s chances of winning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tiger Woods came into this tournament with a lot of confidence. He felt good about his chances of winning another Masters title. We asked patrons if they share that outlook.

He’s only one player in a field of 89. But for many patrons he is the one to watch.

“I think he has it in him.”

“I hope he wins.”

“We got you Tiger. We’re going for you. Go ahead and pull it out man.”

Tiger came into Masters week feeling good about his chances.

“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more. Do I need to describe that any more than that or are we good?” said Woods

Many patrons we talked to share his positive outlook

“If anybody can do it Tiger can.”

“He’s just always been persevering through everything that he’s had to go through and I think he can come back on top again.”

It’s been 5 years since Tiger lost won here. 3 years since a car crash that put another victory in question.

“But I don’t know if his body is going to hold up to it. I wish it would. I’d like to see him win another one.”

And even if Tiger doesn’t win another Masters, he already has 5 green jackets. And patrons will tell you he’s already given them a lifetime of memories.

“He’s done everything he could. As long as he keeps playing and giving his best, that’s it.”

“He’s won a lot of majors and tournaments and I think he’s the G.O.A.T. So, I think he’s given this sport a lot.”

“He’s always got something else to give. He’s magical.”

Tiger ended the day making the cut for the 24th consecutive time, now the all time record at the Masters.

