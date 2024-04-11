Masters patrons list the essential to bring to the tournament

Masters patrons list the essential to bring to the tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you want to make the most of your Masters experience, there’s some things you can’t go, or leave without.

While Masters newcomers have to fend for themselves while preparing for the tournament, veterans have it down to a “tee.” We found out what the necessities are.

“Credit card and a chair for sure.”

It was Carl Padgett’s first time at Augusta National, so his survival kit was slim.

But for those who have been before, it’s a different story.

“We of course brought the camera. Lip balm, sunscreen, something for your eyes, and a good sense of humor because you’re gonna need it today. And uh my contacts, I had to have those in so I could see what was going on, good shoes, comfortable clothes,” said patrons Beth Spearman and Paulette Barrs.

Others agree, appropriate apparel is a must.

“Tennis shoes. Definitely wear tennis shoes, because you do so much walking,” said patrons Tina Sloan and Taylor Adams.

“Sunglasses. Some shoes that are dependable. And I’ve got my vintage Masters shirt from the last time we were here,” said patron Dean Scott.

As far as what you have to buy while you’re at the Masters, a few things top the list.

“A fitted hat that I’ve been trying to get for six years, and I finally got it,” said patron David Wheat.

“I really want to get a shirt. A polo shirt,” said Spearman and Barrs.

Or, you could share the love with someone else.

“I actually buy Christmas presents when I’m here for the family and of course a souvenir that has the date on it, or the year. And those are usually the main things that we get,” said Sloan and Adams.

Some pretty good advice we got. You might want to take it if you plan on coming to the Masters and don’t want to be a “duffer.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.