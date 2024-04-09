Masters patrons make hard choices between ‘This or That’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Most patrons visiting Augusta National already have an idea of what stops they want to make, and what Masters items they want to pick up.

But, there seems to be a battle over which items are the true must-haves.

Pretty much everything about The Masters is iconic: the sandwiches, the drinks, the course, the gift shop items. But, patrons do have their preferences. The question is: this, or that?

We started off with something easy.

Drive, chip or putt?

“Drive, I’m a driving guy. My chipping and putting is terrible,” said patron Andrew Griffin.

“Putt,” said Tony Culler.

Why putt?

“That’s where the money’s made,” said Culler.

“Drive,” said patron Brittany Massey. “I don’t know, give it all you got.”

“Putt. Putt,” said patrons Angela Rush and Michelle Daley.

The questions gradually got harder.

Azalea or Crow’s Nest beer?

“Azalea,” said Massey.

“I have to try the azalea drink today. But this chardonnay’s amazing. Yep, chardonnay for breakfast,” said Rush and Daley.

The Georgia peach ice cream sandwich or caramel pecan popcorn?

“Caramel pecan popcorn. For sure,” said Griffin.

Gnome or hat?

“Hat,” answered Culler.

ALSO: Patrons experience once-in-a-lifetime Masters eclipse

And then – the question to end all questions.

Egg salad or pimento cheese sandwich?

“Pimento. Pimento cheese,” said Massey.

“Ooooh. You hit me with a hard question. Uh, I’ll say egg salad,” said Griffin

“Pimento cheese,” said Culler.

Why?

“Because my wife likes that and she’ll probably be there to get some of it.”

No matter what you’re loving or leaving, one thing’s for certain: no one is choosing a regular day at the office over a day at Augusta National. In augusta national golf club, hannah litteer, wjbf newschannel 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.