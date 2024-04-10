How Masters patrons cope with the lack of cell phones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ring ring ring! Haven’t you heard? There’s no cell phones at Augusta National!

We get it, sometimes it’s difficult to disconnect. Here, you don’t have much of a choice. Some patrons are loving the freedom, but some are having a hard time hanging up.

Since it opened in 1933, the members of Augusta National Golf Club have made a point of eliminating distractions and focusing on play.

To help patrons cope with the ‘no cell phone policy’, there are free public phones on the grounds.

“I just tried to call my niece but of course she, her phone doesn’t recognize the unknown number so it just goes straight to voicemail,” said patron Joyce Foster.

There is another small issue.

“Well, you know, you don’t remember phone numbers, so it’s like who am I gonna call?!”

Some patrons would like to be unplugged while they’re at the Masters.

Do you miss the phone at all?

“No,” said patron Rod Bailey.

What’s the first thing you’re doing when you get your phone back?

“Powering it back on, seeing what messages I’ve missed, what calls I’ve missed, and then probably powering it back off.”

Others, may have a little case of separation anxiety.

“I’m getting the itch to check my phone every couple of minutes but for so far, I’m enjoying it,” said Frank Gonzalez.

“And for me it’s fabulous, I don’t know how he’s going to get through the day because he’s addicted, the phone’s an addiction, but for me it’s great,” said Maria Elena Gonzalez

But, all agreed that it’s nice to take a break, enjoy the scenery, and socialize with everyone.

“Now you don’t have no distractions,” said Joyce. “You can enjoy just being out here, and watching the people, you don’t have to worry about walking into anybody because you’re looking at your phone. It really is nice though.”

Now I hate to put you on hold, but don’t worry. I’ll call you back later on day 3 of the Masters Tournament.

